Skunkworks: Inside the Innovation Labs of 3 Fortune 500 Companies





"In the same way a kid can learn to grasp objects throughout their life, we want to have robots who can learn to grasp and manipulate objects," says Roberto Calandra, who is developing algorithms at Facebook intended to rival human learning.

At the Facebook AI Research lab, the online publisher is teaching robots how to learn. It promises to share the results with its friends.

Daisy, a hexapod robot born in Facebook’s new artificial intelligence lab, scuttles across the ­verdant roof of the company’s Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters with a message to deliver: The ­future belongs to those who teach—and learn.

That concept sits at the center of Facebook’s AI Research lab, a previously unrevealed open-source project that launched in late 2018, even as the company endured repeated black eyes over privacy concerns related to its advertising products. The lab’s purpose is to use robotics as a vehicle for developing better A.I. “Having embodied intelligence is a really important problem because it creates constraints to the kinds of algorithms that you can use,” says Roberto Calandra, one of Facebook’s robotics research scientists. “You need to have algorithms that can be robust, efficient, and applicable in the real world.”

Facebook's AI Research lab, housed in a former conference room that overlooks an entrance to the company's headquarters, whirs with robot arms, legs, and 3-D printers (to prototype parts and playthings).



That’s why Daisy’s stroll along a dusty path is so significant. Introducing the A.I. to “noise”—like bumps in the road—not only helps the robot walk better but, more important, also helps Daisy learn how to learn.

Touch, posits Calandra, is key to learning. But the lab’s goal isn’t merely to create more tactile robots. This is Facebook, after all. So starting at the recent International Conference on Robotics and Automation, what Facebook learns, it shares with others.