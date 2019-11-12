The Sky Chinafortune Holdings Group (HKG:141) Share Price Is Down 82% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Sky Chinafortune Holdings Group Limited (HKG:141) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 82%. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And over the last year the share price fell 37%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. But it's up 5.2% in the last week.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the three years that the share price declined, Sky Chinafortune Holdings Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:141 Past and Future Earnings, November 12th 2019 More

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Sky Chinafortune Holdings Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Sky Chinafortune Holdings Group's TSR, which was a 82% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.7% in the last year, Sky Chinafortune Holdings Group shareholders lost 37%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7.2% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you would like to research Sky Chinafortune Holdings Group in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

