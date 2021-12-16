Sky-high Lionel Messi mural honours hometown hero

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A 70-metre mural of football star Lionel Messi entitled "From another galaxy and from my city" is unveiled in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina. Artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga say they spent a month working on the vast mural, which is dedicated to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories