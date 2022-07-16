What Is SKY Network Television Limited's (NZSE:SKT) Share Price Doing?

While SKY Network Television Limited (NZSE:SKT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NZSE, rising to highs of NZ$2.89 and falling to the lows of NZ$2.21. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SKY Network Television's current trading price of NZ$2.28 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SKY Network Television’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is SKY Network Television worth?

Great news for investors – SKY Network Television is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is NZ$3.00, but it is currently trading at NZ$2.28 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that SKY Network Television’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from SKY Network Television?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of SKY Network Television, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SKT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SKT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SKT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with SKY Network Television, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in SKY Network Television, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

