Here’s What SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited’s (NZSE:SKC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited’s (NZSE:SKC) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, SKYCITY Entertainment Group’s P/E ratio is 13.74. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying NZ$13.74 for every NZ$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for SKYCITY Entertainment Group:

P/E of 13.74 = NZ$3.48 ÷ NZ$0.25 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each NZ$1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

It’s nice to see that SKYCITY Entertainment Group grew EPS by a stonking 271% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 5.4% a year, over 5 years.

How Does SKYCITY Entertainment Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see SKYCITY Entertainment Group has a lower P/E than the average (21.5) in the hospitality industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think SKYCITY Entertainment Group will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

SKYCITY Entertainment Group’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 20% of SKYCITY Entertainment Group’s market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On SKYCITY Entertainment Group’s P/E Ratio

SKYCITY Entertainment Group trades on a P/E ratio of 13.7, which is below the NZ market average of 15.8. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.