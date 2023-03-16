SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited's (NZSE:SKC) latest 5.3% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

Key Insights

  • Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, SkyCity Entertainment Group's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

  • A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

  • Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (NZSE:SKC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 54% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to NZ$1.8b last week after a 5.3% drop in the share price. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 18% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Often called “market makers”, institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell SkyCity Entertainment Group, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SkyCity Entertainment Group.

View our latest analysis for SkyCity Entertainment Group

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SkyCity Entertainment Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

SkyCity Entertainment Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SkyCity Entertainment Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. SkyCity Entertainment Group is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd. with 9.4% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.5% by the third-largest shareholder.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of SkyCity Entertainment Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around NZ$18m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 36% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 8.7%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that SkyCity Entertainment Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

