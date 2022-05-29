What Is SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited's (NZSE:SKC) Share Price Doing?

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (NZSE:SKC), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NZSE over the last few months, increasing to NZ$3.01 at one point, and dropping to the lows of NZ$2.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SkyCity Entertainment Group's current trading price of NZ$2.71 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SkyCity Entertainment Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in SkyCity Entertainment Group?

Good news, investors! SkyCity Entertainment Group is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is NZ$3.97, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that SkyCity Entertainment Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of SkyCity Entertainment Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SkyCity Entertainment Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SKC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SKC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SKC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for SkyCity Entertainment Group and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in SkyCity Entertainment Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

