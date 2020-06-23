Is SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited's (NZSE:SKC) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that SKYCITY Entertainment Group's (NZSE:SKC) stock increased significantly by 78% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SKYCITY Entertainment Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SKYCITY Entertainment Group is:

30% = NZ$420m ÷ NZ$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.30 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of SKYCITY Entertainment Group's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that SKYCITY Entertainment Group has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 18% net income growth seen by SKYCITY Entertainment Group over the past five years. growth

We then compared SKYCITY Entertainment Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SKC? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is SKYCITY Entertainment Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

SKYCITY Entertainment Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 89%, meaning that it is left with only 11% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, SKYCITY Entertainment Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 97% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, SKYCITY Entertainment Group's ROE is speculated to decline to 12% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.