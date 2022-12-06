SkyCity Entertainment Group (NZSE:SKC) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at SkyCity Entertainment Group (NZSE:SKC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on SkyCity Entertainment Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0083 = NZ$21m ÷ (NZ$2.7b - NZ$269m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, SkyCity Entertainment Group has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 7.5%.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SkyCity Entertainment Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at SkyCity Entertainment Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by SkyCity Entertainment Group's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 16% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

While SkyCity Entertainment Group doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

While SkyCity Entertainment Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

