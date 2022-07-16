Are SkyCop cameras deterring crime in Memphis?

Gunfire rang out in a Memphis neighborhood late Wednesday night. Neighbors in the Glenview community reported hearing gunshots around 9 p.m.

Alarming surveillance footage captures the moments two gunmen aimed and fired at a passing vehicle. But, the shocker, the multiple rounds of shots happened right underneath a SkyCop camera, leaving some to question the effectiveness of the device especially after the recent surveillance shows suspects seeming to ignore the camera’s presence and it’s blinking blue light.

“I seen somebody running and next thing I know I seen gunfire,” a neighbor said anonymously.

All while under surveillance, the footage shows four men standing in the intersection of Willett and Waverly before they all appear alarmed and take off running.

The surveillance then shows a car drive by quickly. That’s when two of those men start firing shots at the passing vehicle.

“It’s senseless that our young people don’t want to find anything else to do constructive, positive, instead of being destructive,” a neighbor said.

In addition to the camera at Willett and Waverly where the shooting happened, there are also SkyCop cams in close proximity on Netherwood and at the intersection of Willett and Netherwood. We reached out to the Memphis Police Department who released the following statement:

The SkyCop cameras are a tool in our belt. We use them to aid and assist in investigations. They are used as a deterrence to aid officers on the ground.”

Police also reminded the public that the cameras do not replace a good witness or police officers; they rather, “act as a layer of protection”.

Meanwhile, there’s no suspect in the case at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the recent shootout is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

