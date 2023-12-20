Skydance Brewing set to expand with Kickapoo Casino partnership

Oklahoma City's Skydance Brewing Company, 1 NE 7 Street, Suite A, is gearing up for its first expansion through the opening of a taproom in partnership with the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma.

The new taproom, Skydance's second location, will be at the Kickapoo Casino, 25230 E Highway 62 in Harrah.

Taps are pictured at the Skydance Brewery in Oklahoma City, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Expected to open in early 2024, the taproom will feature a large menu of Skydance brews, including their core lineup and limited releases. Additionally, the tribe and brewery are working on an exclusive co-branded Kickapoo beer to be served in the taproom and in cans at the Kickapoo Tribes adjacent C-Store.

“From the day we opened Skydance Brewing Co., we’ve always seen our brand as a Native owned craft brewery to be a perfect fit to partner with tribal casinos and bring craft beer to gaming properties,” said Jake Keyes, Founder & CEO at Skydance Brewing Co. “Forming partnerships between tribes and native owned companies is important. It allows commerce and economic development in Indian Country to prosper.”

Labels of different beers are pictured at the Skydance Brewery in Oklahoma City, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Skydance, having just celebrated the second anniversary of the opening of its Oklahoma City taproom, continues its growth since founding in 2018 and being named one of the 12 Best New Breweries of 2021 by Hop Culture Magazine. Keyes and his team focus on their Indigenous heritage for inspiration, even collaborating with Native American artists for artwork for their cans.

“Partnering with tribes is very personal for us and means the world to our team. While this is a great opportunity for Skydance, we feel this partnership is a great way for us to help Kickapoo Casino to bring a new customer base into its gaming facility and for both of us to do some cross-promotion of our companies," Keyes said.

The partnership will also create an employee development program with Skydance opening the doors of its Oklahoma City location for training of Kickapoo employees.

Cory Grey brews a batch of Fancy Dance at the Skydance Brewery in Oklahoma City, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

“Kickapoo Casinos will continuously pursue changes and actions to further enrich the experience of our patrons – and this partnership does just that. As leaders, we are focused on new opportunities to connect with consumers in new occasions,” says Darwin Kaskaske, Chairman of the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma.

"As craft brewing continues to gain popularity throughout the nation, the opportunity to partner with a Native-Owned brewery in Skydance was a perfect fit. It creates awareness that Native Americans are a vital part of this country’s heritage, and still are to this day. Our core values align with what the Skydance brand stand for, and we are looking forward to incredible things we will do in the years ahead.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Second Skydance Brewing taproom set for opening in early 2024 at Kickapoo Casino