SKYDEX Working to Meet Increasing Demand for Cleanable Mattresses

DENVER, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYDEX Technologies, Inc. is working to meet the increasing demand for their cleanable mattresses for state, regional, and national agencies looking to address the current bedding shortfall as facilities are converted or retrofitted for additional care and increased medical capacity to battle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Our team is standing by and ready to assist any agency in need," said Alvaro Vaselli, SKYDEX President and CEO. "We have been providing our military mattress for rapid deployment to the National Guard and U.S. Army for over a decade. Our U.S.-based manufacturing is running at full force, making products to support our military and others that are being called to the front lines during this unprecedented time."

The SKYDEX Military Mattress has been an integral part of the Force Provider Program, which provides life support capabilities for Soldier sustainment, humanitarian and civic assistance, disaster relief, and non-combatant evacuation operations, and used to refit many National Guard RTI facilities for over 10 years. With a machine washable cover and patented SKYDEX Core technology, the SKYDEX Mattress provides unmatched durability, while greatly increasing facility hygiene.

To learn more about the SKYDEX Mattress – download the white paper.

Any agency looking for mattresses at this time can contact Brandon Pelt at bpelt@skydex.com.

About SKYDEX

SKYDEX is a global leader in advanced impact mitigation and energy management solutions and is dedicated to Protecting People and Things That Matter℠. With superior precision, durability, tunability, and quality, our proprietary technology is engineered to excel in the harshest and most demanding conditions. Our customized applications unlock value for customers across an extensive range of commercial, military, athletic and consumer applications.

Media Contact:

Katy Bird

Phone: 303-582-4136

Email: kbird@skydex.com

