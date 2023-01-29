Skydiver with failed parachute slams into roof of home, California firefighters say

A skydiver survived an uncontrolled fall over Oceanside when his parachute failed to fully open, California firefighters told news outlets.

The man, in his 30s or 40s, hit the roof of a two-story house and fell to the ground between two homes at about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, firefighters told KSWB.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, The San Diego Union Tribune reported.

Firefighters from Oceanside and Carlsbad responded to 911 calls and airlifted the skydiver to a hospital, KGTV reported.

The man had jumped from a GoJump skydiving plane based at Oceanside Airport, but his parachute failed to deploy property, firefighters told KFMB. “The partially open chute prevented a complete freefall, but the landing was uncontrolled and at an accelerated pace,” firefighters told the station.

Oceanside is a city of 173,000 about 40 miles north of San Diego.

