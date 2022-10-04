Skydiver killed when parachute fails during jump in Florida, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A skydiver was killed Monday when his parachute failed to open properly during a jump in Florida police said.

The incident took place at 11:45 a.m. at Skydive DeLand at the DeLand Municipal airport about 40 miles north of Orlando, said Ava Hanner, spokesperson for the DeLand Police Department.

Hanner told USA TODAY no information on the victim was available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sky diving deaths have become increasingly rare over the decades, according to the United States Parachute Association.

In 2021, there were 10 skydiving deaths out of 3.57 million jumps, according to the USPA. That's death rate of 0.28 per 100,000 jumps. In 1961, the death rate was 11.12 per 100,000 jumps, according to the USPA.

DeLand PD is currently on scene at the DeLand Airport. A male skydiver is deceased following a parachute malfunction and hard landing.



We will post more updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/dC7XhSsaH8 — DeLand Police Department (@DeLandPD) October 3, 2022

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Skydiver killed in Florida after parachute malfunctions, police say