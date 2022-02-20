Skydivers crash to the ground after parachutes fail during tandem jump, Texas cops say

Two skydivers came crashing to the ground during a tandem jump after both the main and backup parachutes malfunctioned, Texas police told news outlets.

Both jumpers, a skydiving instructor and a client, survived the fall with serious injuries, the Waller County Sheriff’s Department told KVUE.

The instructor was in “very critical” condition when the pair was flown by helicopter to a hospital on Saturday, Feb. 19, according to the outlet.

The skydivers landed in a residential area in the town of Waller, about 30 miles northeast of Houston.

Alex Arias, a neighborhood resident, told KPRC he saw the primary chute fail and the secondary chute deploy only partially, sending the skydivers plummeting like a “corkscrew.”

He ran over to help the jumpers, who were still clipped to one another, he told the outlet. The instructor was unconscious but the client was awake.

“She was like, ‘Make it stop, make it stop, make it stop. Get him off of me. Make it stop.’ And I was like ‘You’re ok, you’re ok’ and I’m telling the other dude, ‘Hey wake up, wake up’ and he was out,” Arias said.

The jump was conducted through Skydive Houston, located in Waller, the sheriff’s department told the Houston Chronicle.

McClatchy News has reached out to Skydive Houston for comment.

