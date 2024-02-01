Skydiving great-great grandma takes the plunge: 'Lila, what in the heck are you doing?'

There was one moment — just one moment— when Lila Rockwell second-guessed her decision to jump out of a perfectly good airplane at 14,000 feet. And by then, it was too late to change her mind.

The 101-year-old Fort Myers woman was already falling through the air high above Clewiston.

The ground rushed toward Rockwell and her tandem skydiving instructor. The wind battered her face and jumpsuit.

And that's when the doubt crept in, mere seconds after they'd slid out the airplane door into the big, blue Florida sky.

"We were in freefall," Rockwell says. "And I thought, 'Lila, what in the heck are you doing?'"

Then her parachute opened, and she left that doubt behind her.

Rockwell just fell. And fell.

And the great-great grandmother loved every second of it.

"It was a thrill!" Rockwell says days later, back on solid ground in the living room of her south Fort Myers mobile home. "It was quite a ride."

A lifelong daredevil takes the plunge

It's a ride she's been wanting to take for about 35 years. The retired assistant bank manager from Grand Rapids, Michigan, has flown in a hot-air balloon before. And at age 85, she climbed a rock wall with her great granddaughter.

"I'm a daredevil," Rockwell says and laughs. "Have been all my life."

Lila Rockwell, 101, of Fort Myers crossed yet another item of her bucket list on Jan. 27: She tandem skydived with skydiving instructor Joe "Papi" Miranda in Clewiston. She's the oldest-ever skydiver for Skydive Spaceland Florida, the company's owner says.

Then, one day, she heard fellow bingo player Marilyn Cummins talking about her upcoming skydiving trip with a group of retired Fort Myers women.

Rockwell immediately jumped at the chance. "I said, 'Oh, I would LOVE to do that!" she says.

Cummins, 87, couldn’t say no. Not when Rockwell's eyes lit up with excitement like that.

"There wasn't any stopping her," Cummins says. "She is a feisty lady."

Lila Rockwell, 101, of Fort Myers (second from left) was one of six Fort Myers women who went skydiving Jan. 27 in Clewiston. She's the oldest-ever skydiver for Skydive Spaceland Florida, the company's owner says.

Fast forward to Jan. 27, and Rockwell, Cummins and four other silver-haired women arrived at Airglades Airport for their skydiving appointment at Skydive Spaceland Florida.

Owner Rick Hornsby says he was excited, but also a bit nervous. Rockwell had been cleared by her doctor, sure, but skydiving is an inherently high-risk sport. And they'd never had a 101-year-old woman jump out of their airplane.

"This is our record," Hornsby says.

The previous record was held by another Fort Myers woman. She was about 94 years old, he says, and that was way back in the early 2000s.

Then again, Rockwell didn't seem like your typical great, great grandmother.

"I was just in shock that she was actually 101 years old," Hornsby says. "She certainly didn't act like it.

"And she was just a joy to be around. … She was amazing."

The experience of a lifetime: 'Well, here I go!'

Soon, Rockwell found herself and her friends crowded in an airplane somewhere high above Clewiston. And it was now or never.

"Let's go!" said Rockwell's tandem skydiving instructor, Joe "Papi" Miranda.

Miranda strapped himself to Rockwell, and they sat together ― Rockwell basically in his lap ― on the edge of the open airplane door. The plane engines roared. The wind howled outside.

Then someone pushed them from behind and out the door.

Lila Rockwell, 101, of Fort Myers crossed yet another item of her bucket list on Jan. 27: She tandem skydived with skydiving instructor Joe "Papi" Miranda in Clewiston. She's the oldest-ever skydiver for Skydive Spaceland Florida, the company's owner says.

And suddenly they were in the air.

Freefalling.

The airplane above. The ground below. And 14,000 feet of empty air between the two.

Was Rockwell scared? Did her heart beat in her chest?

Nope, she says. "It was just: Well, here I go!"

After her brief moment of self-doubt, Rockwell literally threw herself into the experience. "When the parachute opened, I was fine."

They free-fell for about a minute, rocketing toward the ground as the heavy wind rippled her jumpsuit and made her cheeks flap. Then the parachute opened, their pace slowed and they drifted peacefully earthward for another five minutes.

The wind buffets Lila Rockwell's cheeks as the 101-year-old Fort Myers woman skydives Jan. 27 in Clewiston. She was joined by skydiving instructor Joe "Papi" Miranda of Skydive Spaceland Florida.

Rockwell took everything in, marveling at the sight below her. "We were way above the clouds," she says. "That was something."

They passed through the clouds, and suddenly she could see Clewiston in all its glory, far, far below.

"I could see all these lakes all the way around," Rockwell says. "It was beautiful."

Five minutes later, they landed safely on solid ground. And Rockwell had a huge grin on her face.

"Oh, I was thrilled," Rockwell says. "It was the experience of my life. Really."

What better way to go, if you're gonna go

Rockwell's daughter, Kerry Neuman, was there on the ground, watching and videotaping Rockwell's descent. She wanted to capture the moment for Rockwell's three children, eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren (Rockwell forgets the exact number).

Neuman, 77, says she wasn't nervous for her mother at all. It was just mom being mom.

"I just thought it was awesome," she says. "What better way to go, if she's gonna go. Doing something fun like that. And she's in the arms of a good-looking man."

Lila Rockwell, 101, of Fort Myers crossed yet another item of her bucket list on Jan. 27: She tandem skydived with skydiving instructor Joe "Papi" Miranda in Clewiston. She's the oldest-ever skydiver for Skydive Spaceland Florida, the company's owner says.

Rockwell was quickly followed by Cummins and the rest of the skydiving gang. The jump was a blast, Cummins says, but no one seemed more thrilled about it than Rockwell.

"She was just like a kid," Cummins says. "She was so excited."

Hornsby of Skydive Spaceland Florida felt the same way. He was relieved the jump went smoothly, and also excited for Rockwell and the rest of the gang.

Now he wants her to come back again someday. The national record for tandem skydiving is 104 years old, he says.

"We were hoping to convince her," he says. "We said, 'Lila, you gotta come back when you're 105, sweetie. We have to break that record."

Lila Rockwell, 101, of Fort Myers crossed yet another item of her bucket list on Jan. 27: She tandem skydived with skydiving instructor Joe "Papi" Miranda in Clewiston. She's the oldest-ever skydiver for Skydive Spaceland Florida, the company's owner says.

Rockwell says she's game ― especially since she'll get a second-timers discount.

"I sure would!" she says. "I'd get it at half price."

For now, Rockwell is busy making plans for her next adventure: She hopes to go parasailing with her 12-year-old great grandson this spring.

So what do her grandkids, great grandkids and great great grandkids think about her high-flying experience?

"They think I'm crazy!" Rockwell says and laughs. "Then they say, 'That's awesome.'"

