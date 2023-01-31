Skyler Wilson arrested in Saturday's Topeka gunshot homicide that killed Jason Jeremy Neal

Yellow Crime Scene tape could be seen strung Saturday in front of a house at 405 S.W. Tyler, where Topeka police had been called after a gunshot homicide took place. Police announced Tuesday morning they had made an arrest in the case.

Topeka police announced early Tuesday morning they had made an arrest in connection with Saturday morning's gunshot homicide that killed 48-year-old Jason Jeremy Neal.

Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder, said police Lt. Ed Stanley. Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Neal was pronounced deceased at the scene after police were called about 9:17 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of S.W. Tyler. Stanley said.

Police subsequently put up yellow crime scene tape around 405 S.W. Tyler.

Neal became Topeka's sixth homicide victim this month. The six homicide victims is Topeka's highest for one month since it saw seven in August 2016. Topeka police recorded 17 homicides in all of last year.

