Skyline Champion Corporation's (NYSE:SKY) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 79% Above Its Share Price

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Skyline Champion

The method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$173.7m

US$211.3m

US$232.8m

US$247.7m

US$260.2m

US$271.0m

US$280.3m

US$288.7m

US$296.5m

US$303.7m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Est @ 6.41%

Est @ 5.07%

Est @ 4.12%

Est @ 3.46%

Est @ 3%

Est @ 2.68%

Est @ 2.45%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6%

US$163

US$186

US$192

US$192

US$189

US$184

US$179

US$173

US$166

US$160

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.8b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$304m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.6%– 1.9%) = US$6.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$6.6b÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= US$3.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$5.2b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$51.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Skyline Champion as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.112. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Skyline Champion, there are three further elements you should consider:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Skyline Champion you should know about.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for SKY's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Arista Networks, Inc...

  • Lendlease Group's (ASX:LLC) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 18% Below Its Share Price

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Lendlease Group ( ASX:LLC ) by taking the...

  • FedEx Stock Has Been a Laggard. Here’s How It Can Catch Up.

    With a new CEO and a push to improve the performance of its ground business, the company could catch up to rival UPS.

  • At 56, Cindy Crawford Strikes a Sultry Pose Wearing Just a Robe and Face Mask in New IG

    Cindy Crawford shared a new Instagram post rocking a cozy robe and a face mask. She keeps her skin glowing at 56 with serums and exfoliating scrubs.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bid

    In the tumult following Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter the only voice we haven’t heard from has been the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey—until now. Taking to Twitter today, Dorsey answered a couple questions posed by a Twitter user: Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.

  • Wisconsin woman scams Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million

    A 40-year-old Wisconsin woman has been accused of operating a scheme that defrauded around 70 Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million. A civil complaint was filed on Wednesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, charging Kay Yang with four counts of securities fraud from between April 2017 and April 2021. Her husband, 47-year-old Chao Yang, has also been charged with “one count alleging the improper receipt of $800,000 in investor money.”

  • Inflation Isn’t Close to Peaking. Why Prices Will Keep Rising.

    Inflation watchers who are seizing on the latest consumer price index data to call a peak in inflation are looking past wholesale inflation that is still surging and a number of other factors that suggest inflation hasn’t peaked yet, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • U.S. Bond Market Gives Notice It’s No Longer a One-Way Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders of U.S. government debt were dealt a stern reminder last week not to sleep on a market that’s been headed in one direction for a long time.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItYields h

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List, Too

    Investor Cathie Wood is known for spotting innovative companies that will become tomorrow's superstars. One example is Tesla, the biggest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF. That stock has climbed more than 1,000% since 2019.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    All of a sudden value stocks are hot. The Nasdaq has fallen nearly 20% from its peak in November, and high-growth stocks have gotten hit even harder with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down around 50% from its all-time highs. In this kind of environment, it makes sense to shift your focus from high-priced, unprofitable growth stocks to overlooked value stocks.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • A 40-year bull run in the bond market is under pressure as Treasury yields touch the 'most important trend line of all time'

    "This is the exact same trend line in effect since the 1981 peak, and that line comes into play at 2.81%. How we react to this line determines a lot."

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.