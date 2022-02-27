Is Skyline Champion Corporation's (NYSE:SKY) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Skyline Champion's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Skyline Champion is:

27% = US$195m ÷ US$733m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.27.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Skyline Champion's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Skyline Champion has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 19% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Skyline Champion's considerable five year net income growth of 50% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Skyline Champion's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 23% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is SKY fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Skyline Champion Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Skyline Champion doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Skyline Champion's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

