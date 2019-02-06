Skyline Corp (SKY) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning. This is Keith Anderson, Skyline Champion's CEO. With me this morning is Laurie Hough, EVP and CFO of the company. Thank you for joining our third quarter 2019 earnings call. I'll start off today's call with some highlights from our third quarter results and then provide updated commentary on the market and finally, discuss some of the progress with our operational and growth initiatives.

As a reminder, as a result of the combination of Skyline and Champion during the first quarter, our results for the third quarter include three months, four months of operations for the combined company; Skyline Champion, while our year ago results include only Legacy Champion. During the third quarter, we grew our revenue by 20% year-over-year. Our results were driven by core business gains and did not include any one time or FEMA related revenue benefits. We sold 17% more homes in the US, at an average selling price of $61,700. Gross profit increased by 15% to $64.7 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $26.4 million, for a margin of 7.4%. We achieved solid, sequential margin progression of 70 basis points, supported by our operational initiatives which Laurie will discuss in more detail later.

In addition, we made good progress, capturing synergies from the business combination during the quarter. However, margins declined year-over-year due to largely tough comps from FEMA related activity, which did not repeat this quarter. Turning to the market. Volumes for manufactured housing have been recovering, but remained well-below long-term averages, and we see significant runway for combined industry growth.

We expect growing demand combined with our new financing options to help close the gap with the historical trends as manufactured housing plays an increasingly important role in providing the market with affordable housing solutions. Our US business represents approximately 86% of our pro forma net sales with Canada and our transportation business, each representing approximately 7%. Within the US, some of our biggest markets such as Florida, Texas and California remains strong and continue to have growth opportunities. We did see some softening in certain markets in the South Central region with order activity and backlogs that are lower than we would like to see. While difficulty to quantify, we believe some of the softness was caused by disruptive weather-related events and we are closely monitoring production levels for our three plants affected. On balance, we feel good about the trends in the US, supported by our diverse geographic footprint.

Demand remained strong within the manufactured housing industry, as HUD shipments increased 9% on a unit basis and 10% on a floor basis, excluding industry wide FEMA shipments in the calendar year-to-date period, through November versus last year. Going forward, we continue to see the industry outpacing the growth of overall housing starts, as housing modular are expected to continue to take market share from traditional site-built housing. We are also seeing the park model market continued to strengthen. While there are concerns about the outlook for the broader housing market, given softening in recent statistics, overall, the US manufactured housing market remains healthy.

Consumers continue to view our homes as attractive and affordably priced. They are built with the quality and care and with the features fitting the needs of today's families. Supportive demographic trends along with low unemployment rates, continue to help our sector, given the growing cost advantages compared to other housing alternatives.

Outside of the US, Canada remains a more challenged-market, largely driven by continued pullback in the Alberta province, as housing demand remains weak. Economic conditions there remained stressed, due to the impact from lower crude oil prices and depressed agricultural markets. However, our Canadian plants remain profitable with solid margins but orders and backlog are down year-over-year. Overall backlogs remain solid as demand from our three core distribution channels; independent dealers, company-owned stores and communities, continued to be healthy. We ended the third quarter, our consolidated backlog was a $181 million compared to $252 million in the second quarter, was up from a $169 million in the year ago period.

As discussed last quarter, we did expect a normal seasonal slowdown in the third quarter. As discussed last quarter, Skyline Champion shipped over 900 units for the FEMA disaster recovery efforts, during the third quarter last year. In fact, as a result of these orders, a number of our core customer orders last year were brought forward, as retailers rush to get in line with increasing backlogs.

Encouragingly, backlogs for a number of our plants have now seasonally adjusted to a more normalized six weeks to eight weeks level. This is an optimal level which were our plants set plenty of visibility for labor-staffing and bulk purchasing, without taking undue inflation risk on our quoting activity. On the financing front, we continue to see steady progress, while financing is still constrained especially for Chattel loans, we are encouraged by recent developments. Freddie Mac announced their MH choice product in December. This program complements Fannie Mae's MH Advantage which both serve the land home market. In addition both GSEs have committed to launching their pilot Chattel program this year by purchasing a minimum of 1,000 homes each. While the numbers are modest, the momentum and increased liquidity is important for the industry.

We operate 36 manufacturing facilities, strategically located in markets that are close to our customers. We are seeing plant capacity utilization rates rising into the '90s in some of our markets. As a result, we have taken a number of actions to expand capacity to meet demand and improve efficiency. I'll highlight three of those actions. First, this past quarter, we completed our expansion of our Corona, California facility, by adding a second production-line, which is now contributing to earnings. Second, similar to our Corona strategy of utilizing a strong management team and workforce, we are opening an additional plant in the Iowa, Pennsylvania campus. This plant will primarily produce park models as well. We anticipate this plant expansion will be completed by the end of March and begin production shortly thereafter. And third, we are making good progress on opening our new facility in Leesville, Louisiana, with the hiring of our management team, and plant readiness teams to prepare the plant for production. We are still on-schedule to start production in June 2019.

I will now turn the call over to Laurie to discuss the quarterly financials in more detail.

Laurie Hough -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Keith. We are pleased with our performance during the quarter, as net sales increased 20% to $355 million compared to $294 million in the prior year. The net sales increase was driven by the inclusion of net sales of $63 million for the legacy Skyline operations and an increase in the average home selling price. US sales grew by 27.5% to $309.5 million. The number of US factory-built homes sold increased 17%. Average selling price per US homes sold expanded 9% to $61,700. As a result of increased market demand, product mix and pricing actions to offset the impact of rising material and labor costs.

Canadian sales grew by 8.7% to $27.1 million, while homes sold increased by 1.9%, with strength in certain markets, partially offset by soft housing demand in the Alberta and Saskatchewan provinces. Average selling prices increased by 6.8% to $82,500. Gross profit increased to $65 million, up 15% compared to $56 million in the prior year quarter. Our US factory-built housing segment gross margins were 18.5% of segment net sales, down from 19.9% last year.

The standard FEMA floor plans sold in last year's third quarter, allowed Skyline Champion to achieve higher than typical production efficiencies and resulting margins. Sequentially, when comparing the US factory-built housing segments, gross margins in the third quarter versus the second quarter, we saw a 200 basis point increase due to synergy capture, disciplined material and labor inflation management, as well as operational improvements and product rationalization. SG&A in the third quarter increased to $49 million versus $33 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the inclusion of the Skyline operations for the entire third quarter of fiscal 2019 and continued integration and equity compensation costs, associated with the combination.

Net income for the third quarter was $10.5 million or $0.19 per share, compared to net income of $5.4 million or $0.11 per share, during the same period from the prior year. The increase was driven by lower tax expense. On an adjusted basis, we generated $0.27 of net income per diluted share compared to $0.15 in the year ago quarter. The company's effective tax rate for the three months ended December 29, 2018 was 29.7% versus an effective tax rate of 73.6% for the fiscal 2018 third quarter. The change in the effective tax rate was primarily due to costs related to the Combination, for which no tax benefit can be recognized and the remeasurement of US deferred tax assets and liabilities, as the new corporate income tax rate of 21% from 35% under the tax cuts and jobs act, enacted in last year's fiscal third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 29, 2018 was $26.4 million, an increase of 3% over the three months ended December 30, 2017. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 130 basis points to 7.4%, largely driven by tougher comparisons resulting from last year's FEMA shipments. Sequentially, from our second quarter, adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales, improved by 70 basis points, due to synergy capture, operational improvements and pricing and costing discipline.

As of December 29, 2018, we had $129 million of cash and cash equivalents. Cash generated from operations for the first nine months of the year, improved by $53 million versus the same period last year, driven by improved profitability, adjusted for the non-cash equity-based compensation and improved working capital management.

The company has $32.1 million of unused borrowing capacity under our $100 million revolving credit facility, as of December 29. We have a strong and growing cash position, with added liquidity from our credit facility that provides ample flexibility to invest in our core business and strategic initiatives. We continue to make good progress with the integration of Skyline Champion. A critical aspect of this integration is moving the core functions within Skyline's plants onto Champion's systems.

Systems conversions completed to-date include payroll and benefits, as well as 80% of our ERP functionality. Over the next two quarters, we will complete the integration of the remaining ERP functions. We remained on track and expect to have systems integrations complete by June, 2019. The company has been focused on synergy capture and are on track to achieve our targeted range of $12 million to $16 million, which we raised from our original estimate last quarter.

Operational improvements included in the synergy targets continued to progress better than expected. These improvements are resulting from eliminating redundant material costs, streamlining throughput and refining product mix. Procurement rationalization synergies are coming in as expected. Recall that last quarter, we revised our time to achieve synergies, from our original estimate of 24 months to 18 months or reaching run rate by December, 2019. As anticipated, we experienced a larger impact to our financial results in Q3 from synergies. In all, we are pleased with our results in the third quarter.

With that I'd like to turn the call back to Keith for some closing remarks.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Laurie. As evident in the numbers, we continued to make progress in improving financially and operationally. While I'm pleased with this quarter sequential improvement in margins, we have more work to do to realize our expected goals. The integration of Skyline and Champion is progressing to a point where the focus will shift to costing, pricing and margin initiatives versus activities, such as systems conversions.

Another focus of ours is on revenue growth initiatives. Given the expectations that the industry will continue to grow. Our near-term focus remains on internal opportunities, but we will continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities as well. As we look forward, we expect our markets to remain healthy, driven by increasing demand for affordable housing, supported by improving financing and regulatory environments. We are closely monitoring overall economic conditions and trends in the housing market.

Longer-term, we are well positioned to remain one of the leading providers of factory-built homes and generate attractive returns for all our stakeholders, while providing quality housing for our customers and their family.

Operator, you may now open the lines for Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you, we'll now be conducting a question-and-answer session (Operator Instructions). Our first question today is coming from Greg Palm from Craig-Hallum. Your line is now live.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Good morning Keith, Laurie congrats on the good results here.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Greg.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

I would love to start on the demand environment, maybe you could -- maybe help us understand what you're seeing out there by walking us through the trends in your various channels, independence, company-owned stores and communities?

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure, well. We see pretty good strength in health in each one of the channels. From the retailer side, there was a little bit of slowdown in the middle of that quarter, but we typically see that slowdown in many of our plants, given the geographic footprint that we serve. From the kind of early November time period sometimes, into February and March, this is normal activity for us or seasonal activity for us.

So we expect that -- we managed through that and that's our backlogs reflect that in and are favorably comparable to historical time periods, when backlog does see that seasonal decline. Last year, certainly was a normal period with 1,100 plus FEMA orders and all the other impacts that had. The community channel, Greg, still looks really good, we are getting a lot of good vibes from them. There is a number of expansions going on in the community space on the existing communities around the country, but what's even more encouraging and exciting is the number of greenfields that are popping-up now, not only in Florida and Texas, but Colorado, the Carolinas, Michigan, so that bodes well for future demand.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

As it relates to the independence, and maybe the associated order backlog moderation, what's your sense of the impact from a sell-in versus a sell-through issue, I mean, do you think it was more than lines (ph) of a year-end inventory adjustment or what's your color there?

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

You know that was -- it's hard to separate all the pieces, but one thing I would say is, certainly in the South Central area of the country that we have plants from the Carolinas, through Tennessee and Kentucky that's how we define South Central, excluding Florida, Texas, et cetera. There was certainly a lot of weather-related events that had caused a delay in setting the homes, remember our homes are required to be set on either slabs or foundations, but it's all weather-dependent on the retailer being able to get that accomplished. So we know, there was a number of retail sold sitting on their inventory that were delayed being set and thus, it slows down the whole process of getting new orders.

So it's hard to quantify that, but we're -- we heard a lot of that and you've got to remember that was kind of the region that had record rainfalls during that time period so -- but we're hearing good vibes from those same retailers now and I guess that's important for our spring season.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Yeah, makes sense, OK. Gross margin improvements at least relative to the September quarter, were really fantastic. So, you mentioned -- I think Laurie, you mentioned 200 basis points, but maybe you can help bucket out the impact, whether it was pricing, operating efficiencies, synergy benefits and more importantly, I mean, is this a level that you feel comfortable with going forward or -- was there anything may be one-time in nature in the December quarter, that's specifically helped you out?

Laurie Hough -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good question, Greg, thanks. We saw -- the 200 basis point improvement quarter-over-quarter is in our US housing segment. And it's really a mix, it's a mix of synergies, because we did see some capture there, as well as our continued margin improvement. There is some pricing action, we saw 9% improvement in average selling price. I would say, a portion of that was certainly due to offsetting inflation, as well as product mix. So it's all kind of bucketed together, as far as my comfort level with gross margin currently and whether it's sustainable.

I believe it's sustainable, I also believe that we're going to continue to see and capture our remaining run rate synergies.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Great. Okay, that's really good color. Thanks. Thanks for the time and congrats again on the results.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Take care, Greg.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Matt Bouley from Barclays. Your line is now live.

Marshall Mentz -- Barclays -- Analyst

Good morning this is actually Marshall Mentz on for Matt. Thanks for taking my questions.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Marshall.

Marshall Mentz -- Barclays -- Analyst

Just quick clarifying question here. First on the FEMA units. I know, you mentioned 1,100 is that -- should we expect another 200 unit headwind, as we enter the fourth quarter here?

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

As it relates to Skyline Champion, I think, it's a little less than that going into the fourth quarter.

Marshall Mentz -- Barclays -- Analyst

Okay. So --.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

So, this was the brunt of our headwind was in the third quarter.

Marshall Mentz -- Barclays -- Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. And then just taking into account the 900 units that you called out for this quarter. Could you give us a sense of what organic growth look like at a unit level in the business?

Laurie Hough -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Excluding FEMA?

Marshall Mentz -- Barclays -- Analyst

Right, exactly.

Laurie Hough -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, it was pretty substantial. It's a hard number to quantify because especially on a unit basis, because the FEMA units last year would have been replaced with some portion of core product. So, it's just a measurement of how much replacement unit, have been in core residential product, but we feel that we would be in the mid-single digit organically.

Marshall Mentz -- Barclays -- Analyst

Great, that's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Mike Dahl from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now live.

Michael Dahl -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Keith, Laurie. Good morning it's actually Mike Dahl (ph) on the line.

Laurie Hough -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Mike. Good morning.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Mike.

Michael Dahl -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Just wanted to start up --. Good morning, I wanted to start-off, following up on those prior comments of organic growth. The industry data was a little weaker than we would have expect to see and Keith you mentioned some of the tailwinds you see for your sector that are different from traditional built-housing and the slowdown we've seen there. Can you talk a little bit about what cause the industry slowdown in the quarter and what your expectations are kind of on a near-term basis over the next three, six, nine months.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think, it's important to note that the FEMA shipments they were significant for us. They were significant last year at this time for the industry and as Laurie mentioned, it is difficult to measure what we would have produced and shipped on a core product basis, but we're still seeing really strong trends in the industry and I can tell you last week, we were at our largest retailer sale in Louisville, Kentucky, and if it's any measurement at all, attendance was up 25%, the retailer confidence was strong.

Our orders that are coming out of that show are very solid. So we feel pretty good about the short-term trends and medium-term and longer term, I couldn't feel better, I mean, we're starting to see some more momentum coming-out of the financing side, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, were at that show, they were partnering with us on seminars, marketing and training the retailers on their new products. Frankly, it was pretty exciting. We're not seeing that in our numbers, either ours or the industries yet on the impact of the GSE's coming in, but we are starting to see a little bit stronger financing environment. So that's going to help you know, medium-term and long term. So given how strong the economy is and consumer confidence and unemployment being so strong. We feel really good about the future trends.

Michael Dahl -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Got it. That's really helpful to know. And then on some of your comments around backlogs and particularly in the South Central, and what you're seeing there, is this lower numbers than you would have expected in some of the seasonal slowdown, does that impact in any way your ability to ramp-up the new facility in Louisiana?

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

No, we feel really good about the markets in -- and around Louisiana and East Texas and that we also think, we can tap in the Western Florida Panhandle area that devastated with last year's storm. So, we feel very good about that decision. I wish it was open today, but it takes time to equip and staff a plant. So I think, we should be good in June opening that plant up.

Michael Dahl -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Understood. And then one last one if I could sneak it in. And just thinking about the government shutdown that recently took place and you just made comments about FEMA supply into the Panhandle, Florida, is there anything we should consider from HUD or FEMA perspective on the impact from you guys and the industry?

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, we know, FEMA has shift units out of their storage yards, all the way to Northern California in fire areas, we know that they've also placed some of their units in the Carolinas and continue to look at areas in the Panhandle therefore affected, but we have not received any RFPs from the FEMA officials to help them restock their storage units.

So I guess, time will tell there. That's kind of a -- ancillary or over the top business channel for us. So if that happens great. But we're focused on building our core.

Michael Dahl -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks for taking the questions.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Phil Ng from Jefferies. Your line is now live.

Collin Verron -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Good morning. This is actually Collin on for Phil. I just want to start with the backlog, you noted that the decline sequentially was at least partially driven by normal seasonality. Could you just give us a little color about how much do you think that decline was normal seasonality versus the change in order trends you called out in the South Central region. And then, could you talk about the slower order rates in the South Central and how big that business is for you guys?

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, the South Central region, Collin, I mean, its a three plants and then we also call-out our Western Canada three plants that are affected by the slower economy there. So Combined, we're keeping a closer eye on those six plants. But, In South Central, it started mid-summer, late summer, which is very abnormal weather trends and it just didn't slow down. We all know the effects of Hurricane Florence, but then they got also hit with Hurricane Michael and it just never stopped into the early -- late fall early winter time period.

So -- while there seem to be customer traffic with our retailers, our retailers were satisfied there, they just couldn't ship and separate homes. So I can't say how much of that is weather related, I guess you know, coming out of this winter slowdown, seasonal slowdown, we'll keep a closer eye on that, but it's hard to separate orders from weather related events from a slowdown in perhaps the economy in those regions.

Collin Verron -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay, understood. And then just on the interest rates and the cost of borrowing last year, at the end of last year, we saw some increases in the traditional mortgages -- mortgage interest rates. Can you talk about how interest rates for your products trended during that period? And if you've seen any affordability issues. Just given the rising interest rates in significant ASPs?

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think we talked a little bit Collin about that on our last quarter call, and really we haven't seen any real movement in interest rates on any of our products, whether it's on the Chattel side or on the land home side. So I guess that's a good thing, given that we were gaining a little grounding, comparability and competitiveness with site-built financing costs. So from our perspective, financing certainly hasn't hasn't hurt us. And in many ways, things like lower down payments in a little more competitive underwriting is starting to show tailwinds toward us. And I think, our products will continue to get more competitive with financing help -- last week at our retailer show, we had a number of new lenders come into the exhibits and coming into the show, and they seem very energetic about jumping into our industry. And these are new lenders, they're national lenders on the site-built side, but they're new to our space.

And I think, they can really make a difference. They have the capital means and broad-network and distribution channels that overtime, they could really make an impact. So we're looking forward to seeing that.

Collin Verron -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Great, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Rohit Seth from SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Rohit Seth -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I think, we covered most topics. But for me, I just given the limited financial history of the company, wondering if you guys can comment on your sense of comfort with the fiscal 2020 street expectation on EBITDA of $113 (ph) million.

Laurie Hough -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Seth. It's reasonable.

Rohit Seth -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Okay. So, is it fair to say, you're comfortable with that or --.

Laurie Hough -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Fair to say without giving guidance.

Rohit Seth -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Correct. All right. That's all I had. Thank you very much.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Laurie Hough -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. (Operator Instructions) Our next question is coming from Susan Maklari from Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Christopher Kalata -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hi, this is actually Chris Kalata on for Susan, thanks for taking our questions. So my first question is just on the additional capacity, you guys are bringing online. And what is the run rate capacity you're expecting in both here Louisiana and Pennsylvania facilities and when do you expect that to benefit your results?

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, we will start our production in late May, early June of this year in the Leesville facility. It'll start modest, one to-four (ph) a day, just you've got a new workforce where we're really trying to standardize that product in floor plan strategy out of that plant. So that we can be efficient and productive with a new workforce from day one.

But we anticipate, the Leesville plant ramping-up to six floors a day that could take nine months to 12 months to accomplish that. But given that market and given the workforce, we expect to have in place there, that's where we think, it will be. The Loyola, Pennsylvania additional plant that we -- are in the process of opening up here. In April, it will start slow, you know, maybe a half of floor day growing to a unit today. And then as we hit full steam there, given park models are more complex, I think, we'll be able to achieve 2 to 2.5 half floor a day ramp by early 2020, but that will take a little bit of time as well.

Christopher Kalata -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks for that. And could you just remind us what the margin differential is between your different product categories, park modular HUD product and whether you're expecting this new capacity to be creative or dilutive to your overall company average margin?

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we don't breakdown, our margins by product obviously within our walls, we have a lot of information, but park models are very strong margins tend to be a tad higher than our overall margins. And the market is strong for park models. Modular products tend to be very similar to HUD and HUD varies a little bit by region and based on competitive pressure and plant efficiency, but Louisville should be right in our mainstream or kind of right on top of our normal margins, once they achieve the ramp or get through the ramp up.

Christopher Kalata -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Okay, thanks for that.

Operator

Thank you. We reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any further closing comments.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, thank you for your interest in our quarterly results. We're excited about what we've accomplished. We know we have a lot more work to do, but we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Take care. Thank you.

Keith Anderson -- Chief Executive Officer

Laurie Hough -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group -- Analyst

Marshall Mentz -- Barclays -- Analyst

Michael Dahl -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Collin Verron -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Rohit Seth -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Christopher Kalata -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

