This Skyline GT-R Group N Racer Is a Hill Climb Star

The legendary status of the Nissan Skyline GT-R was cemented by the early R32s, helped in no small part by their impressive performance in Group A motorsports. That said, Nissan also outfitted the hopped-up Skyline for other types of racing, including the near-stock Group N. This particular car played a huge part in the history of its success, and now we can watch it attack a Swiss hill climb course.

This particular car was one of two Group N builds to make their debut at the 1990 24 Hours of Spa, both of which were sponsored by Zexel. The two cars would ultimately finish second and third in class, with this very car actually taking home second overall.

The car was purchased and raced by a Finnish team immediately following the performance at Spa and remained a competitor in regional races for the next two years. The car was later sold on and currently remains in the care of the team at Motikon. YouTube extraordinaire Robbert Alblas was at the recent Bernina Gran Turismo event in Switzerland, which is where this hill climb footage was captured. Even by modern standards, the GT-R looks like a wonderful partner when things get quick, and looks as surefooted as ever. Of course, the noise of that inline-six engine breathing through some turbochargers doesn’t hurt the appeal either.

Unlike the more extreme Group A touring cars, teams in Group N had much less freedom to modify their cars under the rulebook. Engines were largely untouched outside of some strict reliability enhancements, while ECUs were open to the team’s choice. Forced induction cars were hit with restrictor plates to prevent massive increases in power from the new computers. Group N racers were initially required to compete with full interiors, but door trim and dashboards were the only required components by the end. That’s all to say that in order to be competitive in Group N, the car had to have good bones. The R32 Skyline GT-R happens to be one of the more beloved sports cars of the era, backed by some potent engineering.



Robbert Alblas on YouTube

You Might Also Like