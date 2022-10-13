Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech

Mathew Di Salvo
·2 min read

Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware.

The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners.

The investment from Metaplanet is not Tallinn’s first foray into crypto: a keen Bitcoin enthusiast, the Estonian engineer previously admitted he holds most of his wealth in cryptocurrency, and has donated digital assets to companies before.

Silicon Valley-based Fabric Systems will use the money to build an “immersion-native” Bitcoin miner and a general purpose accelerator for cryptographic algorithms.

The cryptographic accelerator is intended to make calculations faster and more efficient on the blockchain, allowing for advanced cryptographic algorithms such as zero knowledge proofs—a cryptography method to prove that something is known without revealing the known information directly. The tech was first used by the privacy coin Zcash but Fabric Systems said the plan is for the accelerator to be used by other industries outside of crypto—such as real estate.

“Immersion-native” machines refers to Bitcoin miners which are dunked in a thermally-conductive liquid to cool them down and make them more energy efficient, because the process allows for more BTC to be mined with fewer machines.

Bitcoin mining—the process of using lots of computers to process transactions on the blockchain’s network and mint new coins—has been criticized for the huge amount of energy it uses.

To process transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain, mining machines have to solve complex mathematical puzzles which takes time and a lot of electricity—as much as entire countries.

This has regulators stressed: The U.S. government said last month that Bitcoin mining companies should use “environmentally responsible crypto-asset technologies” or be banned from mining altogether.

What Bitcoin Miners Are Doing to Survive the Bear Market

Using immersion native machines is just one of the ways to make the process more energy-efficient. Such machines are a must for the industry, Fabric Systems founder and CEO Michael Gao told Decrypt. “If the industry doesn't wake up and pursue ESG [Environmental, Social, and Governance] as a goal, there’s going to be regulatory action,” he said.

“Immersion has benefits for noise and noise pollution and also from a water usage perspective. We want to be at the forefront of making this industry more friendly to local communities,” said Gao.

Recommended Stories

  • US Gas Exports Primed to Soar, but Constrained Appalachia Can’t Meet the Moment

    Capital has shifted to Gulf Coast natural gas producers to satisfy rising demand for LNG, as stymied infrastructure expansion bedevils Marcellus and Utica, Macquarie Energy expert says. 

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job

    The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Buick applies the GS treatment to an electric Electra

    Earlier this month, GM filed an application with the United States Patent office for the Electra GS nameplate.

  • Storing Your Social Security Card – Why You Should Never Laminate It

    It might seem like a good idea to protect your Social Security card by laminating it, but there's a reason why it's made out of fragile banknote paper. Learn: How To Boost Your Social Security...

  • A North Carolina restaurant has been ordered to pay $157,287 to staff after failing to give them their tips

    As well as taking a portion of staff's tips, the restaurant also violated child-labor and recordkeeping laws, the DoL said.

  • Toilet Paper Is Going to Get Costlier. Blame Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Add toilet paper to the list of products facing higher costs and fragile supply chains in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA ban on Russian birch exports, whos

  • The novelty of remote work wears off for job seekers as a new mentality takes over

    Fewer job seekers are looking for fully remote positions. Instead, they're looking for "remote-first" jobs.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    When it comes to making money, few money managers can hold a candle to billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created almost $590 billion in value for his shareholders and delivered an aggregate return of better than 3,600,000% for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). In other words, riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails to big gains has been a proven investment strategy for decades.

  • Alex Jones Is ‘Basically Broke for the Rest of His Life’ After Sandy Hook Verdict, Says Former U.S. Attorney

    Right-wing conspiracy figure Alex Jones’ company has already filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear how much of the staggering $965 million verdict reached Tuesday he’ll actually wind up paying to the 15 plaintiffs in the defamation case about his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Jones plans to appeal the massive […]

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Promising Industry

    With drillers returning to the oil patches, demand for oilfield services has improved significantly, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Field Services industry bright again. Among the frontrunners that might make the most of the improving business scenario are SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP.

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketStocks Roar Back From Inflation-Triggered Losses: Markets WrapWorld Fa

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • Russian copper builds up in LME warehouses -sources

    Significant volumes of unwanted Russian-origin copper have been deposited in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan since the middle of September, two sources familiar with the matter said. Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine, in what Moscow calls a "special military operation", but so far there are no restrictions on its metals. Despite this, several industry sources have told Reuters that some consumers have been rejecting Russian copper, which is being delivered to warehouses connected to the LME, effectively a market of last resort for producers and consumers.

  • People Are Sharing Tips For Making Money And Saving Money, And I'm Writing These Down

    I didn't know this at all, but apparently you can rent out stuff like garden tools and sewing machines from your local library.View Entire Post ›

  • Oil settles at lowest price in more than a week as OPEC cuts forecasts for demand growth

    Oil sinks, with prices logging their lowest finish in just over a week, after OPEC cuts its outlook for crude demand growth this year and in 2023.

  • German business chiefs clash with Berlin over China policies

    When German business chiefs got wind last month of an economy ministry proposal to screen all company investment going into China as part of a raft of new measures, there was uproar. The investment proposal was soon shelved, a source in the ministry and a business leader told Reuters. Annoyed they hadn't been sufficiently consulted on proposals to make business with China less attractive that could have big repercussions for German firms, senior business leaders later pushed back in a meeting with Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

  • Judge grants amicus requests to support Ripple in lawsuit with SEC

    District Judge Analisa Torres of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has granted I-Remit and TapJets’ requests to file amicus curiae briefs in support of Ripple Labs, following a rejection of objection by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). See related article: Ripple slams SEC’s opposition to brief motions in […]