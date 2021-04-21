Skyrocketing housing prices drive the world's fastest unicorn
With U.S. home sales scorching and home prices setting new record highs every month, Pacaso was able to demand a $1 billion valuation after less than five months in business by dividing up homeownership into fractional shares.
Why it matters: Pacaso's record-fast rise to unicorn status — "the fastest-growing company of anything I've ever seen before" co-founder Spencer Rascoff tells me on the latest episode of "Voices of Wall Street" — is a reflection of not just the market's appetite for companies offering fractional shares of things, but of just how expensive homeownership has become.
What it means: Pacaso, a startup that allows multiple people to co-own a second home, is betting that the growing lack of affordable housing is a problem that extends even to upper-income families and individuals.
"Many, many people aspire to second home ownership but for most people, it doesn't make sense to own all of a second home, either because it's too expensive or you don't want the hassle of all of that or you won't be using it enough," Rascoff says in the interview.
"So if you want a place in Tahoe or Scottsdale or Napa Valley or Aspen you can buy a quarter of a home through Pacaso or an eighth of a home through Pacaso and then you co-own that home with a couple other families."
How it works: Pacaso marks up home prices by 10% to 12% and owners pay a 1% fee to manage the property, which is purchased as an LLC split between the co-owners.
"There's more interest in second home ownership than ever before and that's why the company's growing so quickly," Rascoff says.
Why you'll hear about this again: The supply of available new and existing homes is at a record low level.
With supply costs continuing to rise, especially the all-important cost of lumber, which Rascoff notes is "up 4x versus pre-COVID because global supply chains are kind of a mess," supplies are likely to remain limited, driving prices even higher.
That combined with rising mortgage rates is likely to push more first-time buyers out of the market.
