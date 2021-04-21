Skyrocketing housing prices drive the world's fastest unicorn

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dion Rabouin
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With U.S. home sales scorching and home prices setting new record highs every month, Pacaso was able to demand a $1 billion valuation after less than five months in business by dividing up homeownership into fractional shares.

Why it matters: Pacaso's record-fast rise to unicorn status — "the fastest-growing company of anything I've ever seen before" co-founder Spencer Rascoff tells me on the latest episode of "Voices of Wall Street" — is a reflection of not just the market's appetite for companies offering fractional shares of things, but of just how expensive homeownership has become.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What it means: Pacaso, a startup that allows multiple people to co-own a second home, is betting that the growing lack of affordable housing is a problem that extends even to upper-income families and individuals.

  • "Many, many people aspire to second home ownership but for most people, it doesn't make sense to own all of a second home, either because it's too expensive or you don't want the hassle of all of that or you won't be using it enough," Rascoff says in the interview.

  • "So if you want a place in Tahoe or Scottsdale or Napa Valley or Aspen you can buy a quarter of a home through Pacaso or an eighth of a home through Pacaso and then you co-own that home with a couple other families."

How it works: Pacaso marks up home prices by 10% to 12% and owners pay a 1% fee to manage the property, which is purchased as an LLC split between the co-owners.

  • "There's more interest in second home ownership than ever before and that's why the company's growing so quickly," Rascoff says.

Why you'll hear about this again: The supply of available new and existing homes is at a record low level.

  • With supply costs continuing to rise, especially the all-important cost of lumber, which Rascoff notes is "up 4x versus pre-COVID because global supply chains are kind of a mess," supplies are likely to remain limited, driving prices even higher.

  • That combined with rising mortgage rates is likely to push more first-time buyers out of the market.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • This Is the Market Where People Face Home Bidding Wars

    Home prices have soared as mortgage rates have dropped, as people leave some large cities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as middle-class Americans have experienced income increases. Based on...

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp throws support behind Home Depot as the chain faces calls for a boycott over its silence on restrictive voting laws

    The left "went after baseball, and now they're going after American jobs," Kemp said in a Tuesday tweet.

  • Oxygen leak kills 22 in Indian hospital as coronavirus infections mount

    At least 22 patients died on Wednesday in a hospital in western India after a disruption to their oxygen supply caused by a leaking tank, the health minister said, as a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases soaks up supplies of the crucial gas. The incident in the city of Nashik, one of India's worst-hit areas, happened after the tank of gas leaked, said Rajesh Tope, the health minister of Maharashtra, the richest state, where the city is located. "Patients who were on ventilators at the hospital in Nashik have died," Tope said in televised remarks.

  • Billionaire LinkedIn founder tells businesses to stop funding politicians who support voting rights restrictions

    The statement from Reid Hoffman comes after he along with executives at hundreds of businesses signed a letter condemning Georgia's new voting law.

  • George W. Bush Admits He's Thought About Commenting on His Successors as He Presides Over Citizenship Ceremony

    Bush appeared on Today on Tuesday to promote his book Out of Many, One, which features his painted portraits of American immigrants

  • Ryan Jacob, the internet fund manager who navigated the dot-com bust, shares two stock tips in the crypto space

    Ryan Jacob of the Jacob Internet Fund that got its start in 1999 has been dipping a toe in the hot cryptocurrency space. Here are a pair of stocks he likes.

  • A mysterious discovery in Utah's Lake Powell

    A family fishing trip led to an extraordinary discovery in Lake Powell, which is at historic lows.

  • Canadian home prices on fire and policymakers using 'squirt gun'

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Buyers are turning up the heat on Canada's searing hot housing market, their frenzy leading to record sales, prices and starts, but in a budget unveiled on Monday the federal government did little to tamp down the fire. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed home price gains accelerated 1.5% in March from February, data released on Tuesday showed. On Monday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, presenting Canada's first budget in over two years, fleshed out a previously announced tax on foreigners parking money in Canadian homes, along with limited investments in affordable housing.

  • Democrats press Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse in major First Amendment case

    The Supreme Court will debate Monday whether Americans for Prosperity Foundation and other charities may decline to disclose donors to regulators.

  • Real Estate Investing Guru Mindy Jensen Says To Avoid These Types of Properties

    Mindy Jensen is the co-host of the "BiggerPockets Money" podcast and the co-author of "First-Time Home Buyer, The Complete Playbook To Avoiding Rookie Mistakes." She's also a licensed real estate...

  • Texas didn’t see a COVID surge after opening and ending its mask mandate. Here’s why

    Public health experts said it was premature to end the mandates and the governor should’ve waited longer until more people were vaccinated, but so far, the decision seems to have paid off.

  • Male influencers take a sudden interest in an unconventional career path: 'Being audacious pays off'

    YouTube's most controversial star is leading the way.

  • China’s V-shaped Recovery Reached Turning Point, Goldman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy is on track to return to trend growth after its V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus slump ended with a record pace of expansion last quarter, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.“The economy appears to have passed a turning point,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists including Hui Shan wrote in a note Tuesday. “Policy focus has also shifted from helping the economy heal from the COVID-19 downturn to addressing long-term stability and growth issues.”China Joins U.S. as Engine of Global Recovery With Record GrowthThe world’s second-largest economy expanded by 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, when much of the country was shut to combat the coronavirus. Underneath the high rate of growth, there was a wide divergence across industries and an ongoing shift in growth drivers, according to Goldman Sachs.Compared to 2019 to avoid distortions from last year’s activity collapse, exports and property sales are clear outperformers, while housing starts and manufacturing investment underperformed, the economists wrote. The performances are likely to show some convergence going forward, but at a slow pace.While retail sales improved in March, the economists saw no strong signs of household consumption jumping higher in the near term with household saving rate remaining “stubbornly high” in the first quarter.“With meaningful slack remaining, household consumption should play catch-up, but probably at a measured pace given the weight of uncertainties and the long way toward herd immunity,” the economists wrote.China’s exports are also likely to see a shift in demand as the world economy recovers and reopens.Demand for China-made personal protective gears is likely to soften, while non-Covid-19 related goods are expected to drive exports this year. The global housing boom and economic reopening can fully offset the negative impact of such declining demand for Covid-19 items, the research showed.On the back of solid economic performance, Goldman Sachs expects the People’s Bank of China to keep the policy rate on hold and credit growth to decelerate moderately toward nominal economic growth by the end of the year.With the sectors’ divergent performance, the government is expected to maintain necessary support for some areas while turning even more restrictive in others such as the property market.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Letters to the Editor: Comments on homeless center show ‘classism is thriving’ in Lexington

    Homeless citizens Classism is thriving in Lexington.

  • Feast your eyes on the most incredible video from Mars you’ll ever see

    NASA's Mars helicopter took flight on the Red Planet early this morning in a first-of-its-kind demonstration of a manmade aircraft sustaining powered flight on another planet. It's a major historic moment and while we knew about the flight and even had a single image from the helicopter to prove that it flew, we didn't have video. Until now, of course, as NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has since updated the world with footage shot by the Perseverance rover. The video clip shows the helicopter gearing up for its big flight and then taking off. It hovers for a while before landing softly back on the ground. The helicopter's flight is a very big deal for NASA for many reasons, but the biggest is that it represents the future of planetary exploration. It likely won't be long before NASA and other space agencies around the world begin to consider powered flight as a way to more rapidly and efficiently explore other planets. For now, we have a single video of a helicopter flying on Mars, and that's more than enough https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMnOo2zcjXA A description of the video via NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory: In this video captured by NASA’s Perseverance rover, the agency's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter took the first powered, controlled flight on another planet on April 19, 2021. The rover was parked at “Van Zyl Overlook,” about 211 feet (64.3 meters) away in Mars' Jezero Crater and chronicled the flight operations with its cameras. These images from the rover’s Mastcam-Z cameras show the helicopter hovering above the Red Planet's surface. During this first flight, the helicopter climbed to an altitude of 10 feet (3 meters), hovered, and then touched back down on the surface of Mars. The 4-pound aircraft doesn't have any scientific instruments. It has no mission beyond flying for the several weeks it has left, and aside from the hardware that records data that is sent back to Earth about each of its flights, it has no sensors or scientific equipment of any kind. The idea is that if Ingenuity can demonstrate that sustained, stable flight in the Martian atmosphere is possible, that may open the door to aerial drone exploration of Mars. Such an aircraft could rapidly move from one area to another, and if it's packed with scientific equipment it could take readings from all over a region of Mars over the course of just a few years. Of course, Mars has its own tricks up its sleeve that would make such a mission even more daring. Specifically, Martian dust storms regularly rock the planet and some can even engulf the entire world. Such a storm would keep the vast majority of exploratory aircraft on the ground, which would hinder exploration and potentially cut a pricey mission short. We'll have to wait and see what NASA thinks after Ingenuity's mission is over, but for now, things are looking rather good.

  • Starting price at this new Sunny Isles high-rise is $5M. The look inside is free

    Miami RE|source exclusive: Remaining units start at $5 million at the 54-story condominium.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson makes 'absolutely no apologies' over James Dyson texts

    Johnny Mercer sacked by text message after row over NI veterans At least 13 bureaucrats had second jobs during time at Whitehall Liz Truss to hold showdown talks with Australia over trade negotiations Coronavirus latest news: India reaches record 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours amid warning hundreds of variants could be circulating Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has said he makes "absolutely no apologies" for the series of text messages between him and Sir James Dyson, after it emerged he would "fix it" so that staff would not have to pay extra tax while building ventilators in the UK during the pandemic. The exchanges took place in March last year at the start of the pandemic, when the Government was appealing to firms to supply ventilators amid fears the NHS could run out. Responding to Sir Keir Starmer's opening salvo during a fiery PMQs, Mr Johnson said: "I make absolutely no apology at all for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could, as I think any prime minister would in those circumstances, to secure ventilators for the people of this country." He added: "I just remind the House what we were facing in March last year, which was that we had a new virus which was capable of killing people in ways that we didn't understand. " The UK's "ventilator challenge" secured a further 22,000 devices, having started the crisis with just 9,000, he noted. During a subsequent exchange with SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, the Prime Minister said there was "absolutely nothing to conceal about this", promising to "share all the details with the House, as indeed I have shared them with my officials immediately". Follow the latest updates below.

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against excessive demands

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's chief negotiator said on Tuesday talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would stop the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time wasting. Iran and world powers have made headway in the Vienna talks though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims