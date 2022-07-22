Skyrocketing trash collection costs have Clifton eying once-a-week pickup, robotic trucks

CLIFTON – In the face of major trash disposal cost increases, city officials are looking at all cost-reducing strategies, including once-a-week pickups.

Costs may possibly double, or more, said officials, so rethinking how the city’s trash is picked up and discarded, is all up for review.

“It’s a bad situation,” the city’s recycling and solid waste removal consultant, Wayne De Feo told members of the Council this week.

Under consideration to cut costs is cutting curbside pickup from twice to once a week and possibly increasing the size of trash containers to ones that hold 95 gallons and have wheels specifically designed to work with garbage trucks with robotic arms.

The robotic arm trucks, De Feo said, may help get lower bids from contractors as it will cut back on employees.

Gas and labor costs are high and the pool of willing workers is low, he said.

An example of an automated garbage truck. (Not trucks purchased by Mahwah).

Robotic arm trucks have a number of advantages, De Feo said, including requiring fewer workers. The current trucks require three employees at a time, a driver and two to load the garbage. By using the semi-automatic method, the city can reduce the number of employees per truck down to one. It will also help bring down the number of employee compensation complaints due to injuries.

"The average claim costs a company $150,000," DeFeo told the Council. "Eight of them and it costs the company $1 million."

He said other municipalities in New Jersey have already switched to the new automated trucks, including Atlantic City, Middletown and some beach towns. He said municipalities in the state's northeast, however, have lagged behind the switch.

Staying the current course may increase costs by up to 150%, city officials said. Clifton City Manager Nick Villano said his goal is to keep the increase closer to 50%, so he will look into the truck switch option.

The city currently pays about $5 million annually to a contractor for twice-weekly trash pickups. The city's DPW workers collect the recycling.

A 50% increase would mean an additional $2.5 million or a tax increase of about $68 for average assessed home of $170,000.

That, Mayor Jim Anzaldi said, would be hard on the taxpayers, but not doing anything, will be worse.

"It looks like the cost of the future garbage contracts might be outrageous, so bidding on a number of different scenarios is important," Anzaldi said.

To make it work, DeFeo said the city would have to consider buying new garbage carts for all its residents.

That cost, he estimated, might be about $55 per cart, possibly less if the city buys in bulk. Because the city has mostly on-street parking, robotic arm automatic pickup won't work unless a second employee rolls the carts out far enough for the arm to grab it.

Clifton is not alone in facing trash pickup cost increases.

Totowa, Woodland Park, Butler and Kinnelon still have contracts in place and won't have to negotiate new ones yet. The cities of Passaic and Paterson have, and say increased costs have impacted them.

"We just got a six-month extension," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said of the city's contract. "Our costs were expected to go up a 120 percent."

Mayor Hector Lora said Passaic is facing similar increases. Most recently its recycling costs almost doubled from $900,000 to $1.6 million. In all, Lora said the costs for solid waste and recycling doubled this year to a total of $5.8 million.

The problem is statewide, said Lori Buckelew, deputy executive director for the New Jersey League of Municipalities.

"I just was speaking with a Bergen County town that said they were facing a 200% increase," she said.

Solid waste costs are not exempted from budget costs, Buckelew said. The state may have to allow that exemption or provide additional aid. "Something will have to give," she said.

Meanwhile, Clifton's Council approved the measure to follow DeFeo's advice and prepare three bids: one that maintains status quo; one that includes buying garbage carts, twice a week pick and bulk pick up only on request, and a third that uses the garbage carts but only collects once a week and has the bulk pick up on request.

The plan is to advertise in September get the bids a few week later and be able to award a bid before the first of the year.

"If I recall right the last time we had different bids and one was for two times a week and one time a week thinking that maybe one time a week it would save money," Anzaldi said, " but if I remember right the savings was so small that we just stayed with the two time a week."

