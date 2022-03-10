SkyShowtime Hires Senior Leadership Team Ahead of Launch

SkyShowtime, the Comcast-backed streaming platform set to launch in Europe later this year, has announced its senior leadership team that will work under CEO Monty Sarhan.

The streamer’s library will include over 10,000 hours of content, including the TV premieres of first-run theatrical films from Paramount and Universal; new scripted series from Showtime, Paramount+, Sky Studios and Peacock; local original programming; kids and family programming from Nickelodeon, DreamWorks and Illumination; plus titles across all genres and franchises from the Universal and Paramount catalogs.

Francesca Pierce has been named chief financial officer. Pierce, who joins from Sky, was one of the key members of the team that helped shape the SkyShowtime project. Also joining from Sky is Jen McAleer, who has been appointed chief brand officer. At Sky she was group brand director and helped create and develop the SkyShowtime brand over the last year.

Richard Howard joins as chief marketing officer from NBCUniversal where he served as senior vp marketing for Hayu, its reality-focused streaming service, while Josh Snow — also from NBCUniversal — has been named chief product officer.

Joining from Paramount are both Henriette Petersen and Gabor Harsanyi. Petersen, who was previously director of marketing and helped launch Paramount+ in the Nordics, has been named regional general manager for Northern Europe; while Harsanyi, who served as general manager for central and eastern Europe, Austria and Switzerland, has been appointed regional general manager for central and eastern Europe.

SkyShowtime will roll out in 2022 and will ultimately be available in more than 20 countries, including Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

