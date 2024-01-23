SkyTeam 11: Tractor trailer overturned in south Baltimore
SkyTeam 11, Baltimore's only news helicopter, was over the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on an exit ramp off of southbound Interstate 195.
Charles McDonald is joined by 11-year NFL vet Marshall Newhouse to give an in-depth preview of this weekend's Conference Championship game matchups by breaking down each offense and how they prepare for the defenses they face. Charles and Marshall start off with looking back at last weekend as they talk about Charles getting called out by Old Takes Exposed for his Detroit Lions draft grade (and how Brad Holmes has built a formidable roster), the guy who looked like Martin Luther King Jr. at the Baltimore Ravens game (and how Lamar is coming into his own as a leader) and Jason Kelce letting loose at the Kansas City Chiefs game (and how the Chiefs defense is still carrying that team through the playoffs). Later, Charles and Marshall start to look ahead at the remaining playoff teams and how their offenses can game plan for the defenses they'll be facing. The duo start off by ranking the remaining four offensive lines (Ravens have the top unit), and what makes Trent Williams such a unique weapon along the offensive line. Charles and Marshall also discuss Brock Purdy and the discourse that's returned around his play, along with how offensive linemen prepare for elite defensive lines like we'll see in the NFC Championship Game this weekend. The defenses on the AFC Championship teams bring a different challenge, as both defensive coordinators bring exotic blitzes. Marshall walks through how offensive lines build a game plan and set protections when they don't know who's coming. The hosts finish off the show by discussing the Green Bay Packers and their amazing season, as we're finally seeing the offense Matt LaFleur wants to run.
Riot Games is laying off about 530 employees, which represents 11% of its workforce, the Tencent-owned company announced on Monday. The League of Legends maker is also sunsetting its five-year-old publishing group, Riot Forge. Riot Games wrote two posts about the changes, addressing the affected employees in one and its players in another.
Apple has reportedly scaled back its automotive aspirations, at least for now. The company’s decade-old vehicle project has reportedly pivoted from planning a fully self-driving car to an EV like Tesla’s.
The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denies a request by former President Donald Trump to lift or revisit a gag order put in place by Judge Tanya Chutkan in the federal election interference case designed to prevent him from commenting about witnesses and courtroom staff in the case.
Agriculture has a long heritage of being constantly disrupted by technology, an evolution that has continued to play out until today. In one of the latest developments, an Israeli startup called Bluewhite has picked up $39 million in funding to advance its own contribution to the field: autonomous robots that can be retrofitted to any tractor to operate it autonomously, which in turn are sold not as one-off products but as part of a bigger service play -- Robots-as-a-Service. The startup plans to use the funding to continue investing into R&D -- specifically to bring more data features into its service stack (branded "Compass") but also to continue enhancing its autonomous hardware technology (branded "Pathfinder"), which today can be programmed to work across a wide range of field types and vehicles (Bluewhite builds and operates the whole stack).