Skyview Capital, LLC Expands Executive Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based private investment firm Skyview Capital (www.skyviewcapital.com) has named Dean Estrada as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets.

Estrada joins Skyview with more than 25 years of capital markets, finance and operations experience. He most recently served as COO/CFO at Genos Capital where he helped grow the firm's portfolio from from three portfolio companies to eight in four years. In his new role as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Estrada will lead all corporate finance transactions and capital markets activities for Skyview Capital portfolio companies.

Estrada was instrumental in helping a number of high profile companies expand. He has worked with two of the largest privately held firms in Los Angeles as Vice President, Corporate Finance with Platinum Equity and Vice President, Treasurer for Castle & Cooke, Inc. He also has held lead roles in the M&A Finance group with Platinum Equity and was responsible for the financing of European and US based acquisitions. He assisted in establishing a stable of strong banking and finance relationships for Platinum Equity in Europe and the U.S. As Treasurer for Castle & Cooke, Estrada was responsible for all financings for acquisitions and any capital needs of the existing portfolio companies. He was a key advisor to Castle & Cooke, Inc. CEO David Murdock, on strategy and finance. Estrada has also worked with Foothill Capital and Equifax, where he specialized in areas of capital markets, treasury, cash management, investment management, and corporate liquidity.

"With Dean, we are welcoming a proven leader with an impressive track record that will be invaluable as we position Skyview for future growth and success. We are thrilled to have Dean join Skyview's roster of talented professionals," said Alex R. Soltani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Skyview Capital, LLC.

Estrada received his BA in Economics from UC Irvine and has attained lifetime status as a Certified Cash Manager. He has been a guest and panel speaker for various conferences with a focus on M&A Finance and Treasury Operations.

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered In Los Angeles specializing in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. By leveraging its deep operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions whereby it has acted as a partner to corporations and other stakeholders experiencing a strategic transition or liquidity event. Visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

