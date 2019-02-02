Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS): What Does The Future Look Like?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SWKS) latest earnings announcement in September 2018 indicated that the company faced a minor headwind with earnings falling from US$1.0b to US$918m, a change of -9.1%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts view Skyworks Solutions’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ prospects for the coming year seems optimistic, with earnings climbing by a robust 16%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 28% compared to today’s earnings and reduces to US$1.0b by 2022.

Although it is informative knowing the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable to analyze the rate at which the business is moving every year, on average. The pro of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Skyworks Solutions’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, be more volatile. To compute this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 10%. This means, we can expect Skyworks Solutions will grow its earnings by 10% every year for the next few years.

For Skyworks Solutions, I’ve put together three important aspects you should further examine:

