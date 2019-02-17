Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS): The Best Of Both Worlds

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of SWKS, it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Skyworks Solutions here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

SWKS delivered a bottom-line expansion of 37% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 28% return to shareholders, which is an optimistic signal for the future. SWKS’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SWKS currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is rather impressive for a US$14b market cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

NASDAQGS:SWKS Income Statement Export February 17th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Skyworks Solutions, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SWKS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SWKS’s outlook. Valuation: What is SWKS worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SWKS is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SWKS? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



