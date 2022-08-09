Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.62 on the 15th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Skyworks Solutions' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Skyworks Solutions was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 44.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Skyworks Solutions Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $0.44 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 24% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Skyworks Solutions Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Skyworks Solutions has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.9% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Skyworks Solutions' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Skyworks Solutions' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Skyworks Solutions that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

