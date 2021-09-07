Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Skyworks Solutions's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of July 2021 Skyworks Solutions had US$1.49b of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$2.97b in cash, leading to a US$1.49b net cash position.

How Healthy Is Skyworks Solutions' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Skyworks Solutions had liabilities of US$578.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.91b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.97b in cash and US$570.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$1.06b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Skyworks Solutions has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Skyworks Solutions boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Skyworks Solutions grew its EBIT by 72% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Skyworks Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Skyworks Solutions has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Skyworks Solutions produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 80% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Skyworks Solutions has net cash of US$1.49b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 72% over the last year. So is Skyworks Solutions's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Skyworks Solutions .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

