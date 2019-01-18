Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $69.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $69.90, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.16% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 5, 2019. On that day, SWKS is projected to report earnings of $1.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $975.05 million, down 7.31% from the prior-year quarter.

SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.92 per share and revenue of $3.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.16% and -3.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.63% lower. SWKS is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, SWKS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.39.

Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductors - Radio Frequency stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

