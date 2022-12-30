Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $91.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, down 12.74% from the year-ago period.

SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.60 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.59% and -8.14%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% lower within the past month. Skyworks Solutions is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.47, so we one might conclude that Skyworks Solutions is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

