Skyworks (SWKS) Trims Earnings & Revenue Guidance for Q1

Skyworks Solutions Inc. SWKS trimmed guidance for first-quarter fiscal 2019.

For first-quarter, the company expects revenues to be approximately $970 million, down from the prior estimate of $1 billion to $1.020 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.01 billion.

Further, non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be in the range of $1.81 to $1.84 per share, compared with prior expectation of $1.91 per share at mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.91 per share.

This trimmed guidance can be attributed to Apple AAPL, a key customer of Skyworks, announcing a cut in its first-quarter fiscal 2019 guidance over declining iPhone sales. Notably, according to Skyworks’ CEO Liam Griffin "unit weakness across out largest smartphone customers" was the primary reason for the lower outlook.

We note that dampened smartphone demand and an increased reliance on Apple do not bode well for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s near-term performance. Skyworks has witnessed a significant price decline in the past year and negative earnings estimate revisions for the current fiscal year.

Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. The stock has lost 33.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 30.7%.

Further, analysts have been increasingly growing bearish on the stock over the past couple of months with all estimates being revised downward while no movement has been observed in the opposite direction for the full fiscal year 2019.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings in 2019 has declined by 12 cents to $7.16 per share in the past seven days.

A Look at Fourth-Quarter Results

Skyworks delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 non-GAAP earnings of $1.94 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 per share. Earnings also came above management’s guidance of $1.91 per share. The figure improved 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $1.008 billion were up 2.3 % year over year and 13% sequentially, primarily due to robust design wins in mobile business and Internet of Things (IoT). Further, revenues marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.001 billion and exceeded management’s guidance of $1 billion.

The better-than-expected performance reflected Skyworks’ growing clout in the Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions and 5G applications.

