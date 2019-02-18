Should Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited (HKG:751) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited (HKG:751) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 3.9%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Skyworth Digital Holdings should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How well does Skyworth Digital Holdings fit our criteria?

Skyworth Digital Holdings has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 28%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect 751’s payout to increase to 32% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 6.5%. Moreover, EPS should increase to HK$0.39. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

In terms of its peers, Skyworth Digital Holdings generates a yield of 3.9%, which is high for Consumer Durables stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Skyworth Digital Holdings as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 751’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 751’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 751’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

