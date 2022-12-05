Slack’s Butterfield to Leave Salesforce in Exodus of Leaders

Brody Ford
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stewart Butterfield, chief executive officer of Salesforce Inc.’s Slack, is leaving after less than two years, another blow to the software giant that has been roiled by an executive exodus in recent weeks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Two other veteran Slack executives also will depart, the company said Monday, shaking up the division that Salesforce purchased in July 2021 for more than $27 billion in its largest acquisition.

Butterfield’s resignation follows the news last week that Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor would step down from the post at the end of next month. Butterfield, who was seen as a possible successor to Taylor, also will exit in January, the company said. Both men were credited as lead negotiators in the deal announced in December 2020 that brought the business communications platform into Salesforce.

In a memo to staff, Butterfield said his departure is unrelated to Taylor’s. “Planning has been in the works for several months,” Butterfield wrote. “Weird timing!” Slack Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua and Senior Vice President Jonathan Prince will also leave the company, Butterfield wrote.

Butterfield “is an incredible leader who created an amazing, beloved company in Slack,” a Salesforce spokesperson said. “He has helped lead the successful integration of Slack into Salesforce.” Salesforce, the top maker of customer relations management software, declined to comment on the departures of Yehoshua and Prince. Insider earlier reported Butterfield’s exit.

Lidiane Jones will succeed Butterfield as CEO at Slack, the spokesperson said. Jones most recently served as executive vice president of Salesforce’s experience cloud, commerce cloud and marketing cloud units and worked for Sonos Inc. and Microsoft Corp. before joining Salesforce in 2019. Butterfield was “instrumental in choosing” her as the next CEO, the spokesperson said.

In his memo, Butterfield praised Jones, writing that she “has a deep respect for our approach to product, our customer obsession, and our unique culture” at Slack, and has “enormous credibility inside of Salesforce.”

Butterfield’s exit “is a risk for the company, given other high-profile executive departures in the past few months,” Anurag Rana, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a note. “This could put additional pressure on CEO and founder Marc Benioff to assure investors that the company still has a deep bench of leaders that can revive organic growth, which has seen steady decline in the past few quarters.”

The stock declined as much as 8.1% to $132.88 -- its lowest intraday price since April 2020. The shares tumbled 43% this year through Friday’s close.

Salesforce is struggling with slowing growth and increasing pressure from investors to improve profit. The company last week projected revenue would increase 8% to 10% in the current period — which would would be the smallest year-over-year gain since Salesforce went public in 2004.

Salesforce also has been working to further integrate other large acquisitions, Mulesoft and Tableau, into a cohesive platform of services. Tableau, which Salesforce bought in 2019 for $15 billion, has seen a similar thinning of executive ranks recently. On Friday, Mark Nelson, the CEO of the unit, announced he would exit the company, about a year and a half after Adam Selipsky, who ran Tableau at the time of the Salesforce’s purchase, departed to lead Amazon.com Inc’s cloud-computing division. Tableau Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Yeaney and Chief Data Officer Wendy Turner-Williams also left in recent months, according to their LinkedIn biographies.

Butterfield, 49, who is a co-founder of Slack, said his time at the company since it started more than 13 years ago has been “a long and wild run,” and, unlike Taylor, he isn’t leaving to return to his entrepreneurial roots.

“Though it may sound hackneyed, I actually am going to spend more time with my family,” he wrote in his memo. “We have a new baby coming in January. Can I tell you something? I fantasize about gardening. So, I’m going to work on some personal projects, focus on health, and try to learn as many new things as I can.”

(Updates with additional comments from Butterfield’s memo beginning in the seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield reportedly leaving Salesforce

    A new report from Insider reveals that Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield will be leaving his role at Salesforce.

  • Confirmed: Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield stepping down in January

    Just days after Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor announced his resignation, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield announced that he will be stepping down in January. TechCrunch has confirmed the news with Salesforce by email. The company also announced that Lidiane Jones, who has been the executive VP and GM for digital experiences clouds at Salesforce, would be taking over for Butterfield, leaving a succession plan that had apparently been lacking when Taylor surprised everyone by stepping down last week.

  • Salesforce's Cybersecurity Official Joins Leadership Exodus

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) internally disclosed in late November that Mark Carter, executive vice president of security, would depart. Carter held leadership roles at Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, and Google, among other tech companies, before joining Salesforce a year ago, Bloomberg reported. Salesforce made a surprise announcement Wednesday that co-CEO Bret Taylor would step down at the end of January after just one year of sharing CEO duties with co-founder Marc Benioff. One day later, Mark Nel

  • Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield to Depart

    Salesforce said Stewart Butterfield, the chief executive and co-founder of the messaging app Slack Technologies, plans to leave the company next month. The news of Mr. Butterfield’s departure comes after Salesforce said last week that co-CEO Bret Taylor would depart the company in January, leaving Chairman Marc Benioff the sole CEO of the company he co-founded. Mr. Taylor was credited as the architect of Salesforce’s 2020 deal to buy Slack for $27.7 billion, Salesforce’s biggest acquisition ever.

  • SPACs Collapse as $11 Billion of Deals Are Called Off Within an Hour

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the SPAC industry’s most well-known sponsors and a would-be serial backer have seen deals worth $10.6 billion go up in smoke in less than an hour.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck

  • Elon Musk says major advertisers are returning to Twitter after initial exodus

    Musk offers thanks, but no elaboration.

  • Start Building A Basket of REITs With These 5 Stocks

    As investors begin to see light at the end of the Federal Reserve rate-hike tunnel, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are bouncing back off their lows of six weeks ago. Now could be an ideal time to start building a basket of REIT stocks. But with 208 REITs to choose from, how does an investor know which ones make the best purchases? Take a look at five well-established REITs from diversified subsectors that have high-quality, long-term total returns (appreciation plus nonreinvested dividend

  • CEOs aren't optimistic about 2023 after tumultuous 2022, survey finds

    The newest rating is a far cry from the 20-year high of 124 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Italy urges EU subsidy package in response to U.S. IRA scheme

    Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Monday called for a common European Union approach to support competitiveness and protect strategic production, in response to the massive subsidies in the United States' Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The EU fears that the $430 billion IRA scheme, with its generous tax breaks for domestic production of energy sector components, may lure away EU businesses and disadvantage European companies, from car manufacturers to makers of green technology. "We are in favour of a European IRA plan with the objective of reducing inflation," Giorgetti said in a statement issued on the sidelines of a meeting with fellow euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks Ready to Buy Before the End of 2022

    Will Healy (MercadoLibre): MercadoLibre could prosper in 2023 on its antifragility. One example of MercadoLibre's antifragility is how it makes e-commerce possible in its region. To succeed, MercadoLibre has to reach customers who do not hold bank accounts or credit cards.

  • Activision’s Risk-Reward Tradeoff Defies Microsoft Deal Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts following Activision Blizzard Inc., it’s almost as if the video-game company never decided to sell itself to Microsoft Corp. for $69 billion. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Tru

  • North Carolina Attack Shows US Power Grid Is ‘Extremely Vulnerable’

    (Bloomberg) -- The attacks that left two electrical substations in North Carolina riddled with gunfire and knocked out power to about 45,000 homes and businesses underscores the fragility of US grids, experts said Monday.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ea

  • What Is High-Net-Worth Insurance?

    Insurance is designed to protect you financially in case the worst happens. If you've accumulated significant assets, you may consider purchasing a high-net-worth insurance policy to cover your belongings and property. High-net-worth insurance, also known as high-value insurance, is designed … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coastal’s Jamey Chadwell leaving to be Liberty’s new football coach

    The highly successful Chanticleers coach will receive a massive raise at his new gig, per reports.

  • Is Salesforce Stock a Buy Now?

    Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) posted its latest quarterly report on Nov. 30. Its adjusted earnings increased 10% to $1.40 per share and also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.18. Salesforce's growth rates seemed stable, but they didn't impress the bulls.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Resurrects Borat To Burn Donald Trump, Kanye West At Kennedy Center Honors

    The comedian killed with a Borat riff on Ye's antisemitism as President Joe Biden and the Kennedy Center honorees looked on.

  • A Couple Invited Christopher Meloni To Their Wedding, And His Response Was Not Great

    "Chris, please come to my wedding."View Entire Post ›

  • Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell chief steps down from role

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to take “full lead” of their company ahead of a pivotal few weeks in the public eye, after one of their most senior aides left her role.

  • Jake Tapper Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Play Acting’ Takedown of Fuentes: ‘Might Make More Sense’ if They Didn’t Share a Stage (Video)

    "I confess, I'm finding all these contortions to defend Nazism and the tolerance of Nazism rather difficult to stomach," Tapper says