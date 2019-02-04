Slack has confidentially filed to go public

Twitter More

Facebook More

Bust out your favorite party parrot: Slack has completed its first official step in the road to going public.

Slack published a blog post Monday stating that it had "confidentially submitted a draft registration statement" with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is a form that essentially lets the SEC begin reviewing the company's financials in advance of a stock listing. Slack has chosen to do so confidentially, which means it's not giving just anyone a peek under its financial hood.

SEE ALSO: How dancing emoji hijacked your job — and why there's no going back

Slack has raised over $1 billion since its founding in 2013, according to the Wall Street Journal, and some estimate that the valuation could go for up to $7 billion. Read more...

More about Spotify, Ipo, Slack, Stock, and Tech