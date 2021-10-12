Slagle given suspended sentence in 2018 domestic violence case

Oct. 11—A defendant in a three-year-old domestic violence case received a total of a two years suspended and is banned from having any contact with the victim in the case.

In an unrelated guilty plea, a local man pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a handgun through an information — bypassing grand jury action and hearings — and also received a suspended sentence.

Robert Wayne Slagle, 70, who has appeared in Cumberland County Criminal Court in a wheelchair for hearings and docket calls, was facing charges of domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and reckless driving.

The charges stem from incidents occurring on April 26 and July 4, 2018.

Slagle pled guilty to reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and domestic assault and qualified for judicial diversion. He received a total of two years to be served on supervised probation.

Remaining charges were dismissed.

In a second plea entered in court earlier this month, Douglas Edward Mackie, 55, pled guilty to an information charging possession of a firearm by a felon and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

As part of the sentencing agreement, Mackie surrendered ownership of the weapon. The charge stems from a March 15 arrest.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Thomas Edward Metcalf, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon; motion hearing set for Nov. 1 and trial set for Nov. 3.

—Steven Lance Marshall, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and failure to stop for an injury crash; trial date set for Jan. 27.

Deadline docket

—Lee Floyd Bebley, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangerment, theft of property of up to $1,000, evading arrest, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession and reckless driving; continued to Nov. 1.

—Isaac Benjamin Carreras, rape of a child, statutory rape and rape; continued to Nov. 1.

Story continues

—Deloris May Cravens, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license; continued to Oct. 5.

—Michael Howard Flowers, felony possession of methamphetamine; continued to Nov. 1.

—Jackie Marie Hager, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a Schedule II drug; continued to Nov. 1.

—Matthew Jordan Lacey, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Oct. 1.

—Gary Timothy Lawler, community supervision violations; continued to Oct. 1.

—Curtis Ross Lowery, vehicular assault; continued to Nov. 1.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson; continued to Nov. 1.

—Joe Levi Reagan, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, simple possession of marijuana and driving on a revoked license; continued to Nov. 9.

—Thomas Leon Reagan, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and felony possession of methamphetamine; continued to Nov. 9.

Motions/hearings

—John Patrick Fields, two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault; continued to Nov. 12 for hearing.

Probation violation

—John Dewayne Casteel, pled guilty to probation violations and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time already served.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com