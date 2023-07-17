Slain Alamogordo Police officer Anthony Ferguson killed with shotgun

ALAMOGORDO ― Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne said 26-year-old Dominic De La O, who is accused of shooting and killing Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson on Saturday, should have been incarcerated for other suspected violent crimes.

“It is my opinion that this person should have never been released from custody," Payne said during a July 17 press conference in Alamogordo.

"This entire incident occurred because a dangerous man who had been previously accused of breaking the law decided that preserving his freedom was worth more than a life of a person who we tasked of protecting the lives of our law-abiding citizens.”

De La O, according to law enforcement, shot Ferguson in the face with a shotgun on Saturday following a traffic stop, vehicle crash and foot pursuit. Ferguson was treated in an El Paso hospital for his wounds but died Sunday.

At the press conference Alamogordo residents Jessica Smith and Rudy Contreras accused De La O in the death of Donovan Contreras in 2019. De La O was never charged in relation to that case, but Contreras' family agreed De La O should have been incarcerated.

Memorial for Officer Anthony Ferguson held on patrol unit outside of the Alamogordo Police Department on Monday, July 17, 2023

“My son was killed by the same man who killed Officer Ferguson, and he should have never had the chance to do it again to begin with,” Smith said.

“My son was murdered on July 12, 2019 by Dominic De La O as well and nothing was done. He was arrested and let go and my sons death was swept under the rug as a suicide.” The Alamogordo Daily News was unable to confirm the manner of Contreras' death but has requested documents related to the incident.

A search of New Mexico's case database revealed De La O had never been charged with any violent crime, though he was shot by Alamogordo Police Officers in January 2023 who were responding of reports of a man walking with a firearm.

Details in Ferguson death released by Alamogordo Police Department

Ferguson was allegedly wounded with a sawed-off shotgun in De La O's possession on Saturday during a foot pursuit in Alamogordo. Officials said the officers chased De La O on foot from the site of a vehicle crash.

Ferguson was transported to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center where he was then flown to UMC- El Paso, in El Paso, Texas.

“Officer Ferguson arrived to UMC with major trauma to his head and face,” said Chief of Alamogordo Police David Kunihiro at the press conference.

Kunihiro said the department would not be answering additional questions from the media as the investigation by New Mexico State Police was ongoing. Kunihiro said the department would conduct its own investigation into how the officers handled the situation.

In the July 17 press conference, Alamogordo Police Department (APD) said Ferguson was employed by the department for 11 years.

Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson

De La O charged in Ferguson's death

De La O was charged with several crimes following his arrest and booking at the Otero County Detention Center.

De La O was charged with attempt to commit first-degree murder, aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

The Alamogordo Daily News was unable to confirm whether the charges were amended following the death of Ferguson.

He was also charged with tampering with evidence, one count of aggravated fleeing of an office and resisting and evading a police officer.

He will also face criminal trespass and various traffic violations.

More: NMSP: Alamogordo man shot after pursuit by police

Thank you note for Officer Ferguson at a memorial for him at the press conference on Monday, July 17, 2023

Fundraiser for Ferguson

The New Mexico Law Enforcement Officer Fund (NMLEOF) announced Monday, July 17 that it would fundraise for Ferguson's family and funeral expenses.

Donations can be made at the MLEOF website.

