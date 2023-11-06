Slain Barnegat couple remembered as warm, sociable couple who always talked of family

Eugene Mulgrew served the public for nearly 30 years as a respected health officer, working during his career for the Long Beach Island Health Department, a family friend said.

And he and his wife Cheryl, were known for being warm, highly sociable and big on family, the friend, Rafael Adorno, said.

"They were the nicest, most beautiful people you could ever know." Adorno said. "And now I'm sick."

The couple were found dead in the bedroom of their Lincoln Avenue home in Barnegat by police Thursday morning. Their 34-year-old son Michael has been charged with stabbing both with a knife, authorities said.

Ocean County Sheriff Officers block off the entrance to Lincoln Lane in Barnegat, in the vicinity of the High School where a supposed murder suicide happened.

Michael Mulgrew, charged with two counts of murder and weapons offenses, is being held at Ocean County Jail.

A stunned Adorno remembered Eugene Mulgrew as being committed to the community.

"I've worked with Eugene through the LBI Health Department and known him for nearly 20 years," Adorno said. "He was the ref at my son's Barnegat rec basketball games. He loved his family and he loved his children."

Eugene, 71 and Cheryl Mulgrew, 69, also had a daughter, Adorno said.

The health department declined to release information on Eugene Mulgrew. The department's phone directory, however, has a listing for him.

State pension records show that he took early retirement in October 2004 after working for various public agencies.

Little of Michael Mulgrew came to light Friday.

Michael Mulgrew in his booking photo Thursday at the Ocean County Jail in Toms River.

A search of criminal court records shows no other charges and no motor vehicle offenses on his record.

Barnegat police were called to the Mulgrew home at 11 a.m. Thursday.

When officers approached the home, they saw a man walking away from the house and noticed “red staining — which appeared to be blood — on the front door of the residence," authorities said.

The officers went inside and “found blood in various areas of the home” then found the Mulgrews dead, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Adorno recalled how welcoming Cheryl and Eugene Mulgrew were.

"They would always treat you like family," Adorno said. "When you ran into them at the store, whether it was Acme or ShopRite, it's like you would spend 15 minutes in the aisle just talking about your children and life and work."

Eugene's affable presence stood out.

"He was never in a rush. He was just always living in the moment of where he was and what he was doing," Adorno said. "If you were there in front of him, he spent whatever time it took to to talk."

According to Barnegat Township School District Superintendent Brian Latwis, all of the district's buildings went into shelter-in-place precautions Thursday afternoon after hearing from Barnegat police. Barnegat High School lies less than a half mile away.

Waretown and Stafford schools also sheltered in place.

Latwis said students and staff were instructed not to leave, and no one was allowed to enter any buildings on school grounds until further instruction from local authorities. The shelter-in-place order was was lifted around 12:45 p.m. once authorities confirmed that the situation was resolved. Students and staff continued their work in the classrooms throughout the restrictions.

“We are thankful to have plans that offer peace of mind in the event of an emergency," Latwis said. "Being prepared [Thursday] ensured that everything ran smoothly inside our buildings."

