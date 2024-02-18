Slain Burnsville police officers, paramedic identified

The city of Burnsville has identified two police officers and one paramedic who were fatally shot responding to a domestic abuse call Sunday morning, as well as an injured officer.

Burnsville Police Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and Burnsville firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth were fatally shot on the 12000 block of 33rd Avenue in Burnsville around 5:30 a.m.

The suspect is also dead after a standoff that took place in the home, where there were also seven children present. The city said in a press release that family members exited the home and are safe.

According to the city, Elmstrand, 27, has been with the Burnsville Police Department since 2017. He was promoted from community service officer to officer in 2019, and served with the department's mobile command staff, peer team, Honor Guard and field training unit.

Ruge, also 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department in 2020 and was on the department's crisis negotiations team and worked as a physical evidence officer.

Finseth, 40, formerly served in the Army's Bravo Company 1st battalion 327th Infantry during Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to his LinkedIn page. He was hired in Burnsville in 2019.

Sgt. Adam Medlicott was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to survive, according to the city.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags be flown at half staff starting Monday to honor the victims.

In a statement, Edward Kelly, the general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said Sunday's tragedy and Minnesota and others this week — including an exploded truck that injured nearly a dozen firefighters in Los Angeles — are a reminder that there are no routine calls for first responders.

"No matter who needs help or why, we are coming," Kelly said. "My thoughts and prayers are with those who died, those recovering, and the brave men and women who are responding to a cry for help right now – whatever that call may be."

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

A community vigil is planned for 6:30 at Burnsville City Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.