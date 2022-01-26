Slain Camden man was 'essentially assassinated' by gunman, prosecutor says

CAMDEN - A city man shot dead in Cramer Hill last year was "essentially assisanated," a Camden County prosecutor said.

Takwail Bailey, 29, was killed by a gunman who waited 20 minutes for the victim to appear, then walked up to him and fired 10 shots, Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Peter Gallagher said at a court hearing Tuesday.

Gallagher argued for continued detention of 23-year-old Lesure "Lee" Funari. a Burlington City man accused of shooting Bailey on the night of Nov. 28.

"He presents an immense risk of danger to the community," the prosecutor asserted to Superior Court Judge Kurt Kramer.

But defense attorney Mark Fury said the prosecution has only circumstantial evidence against Funari, including surveillance videos from before and during the Nov. 28 shooting on the 1000 block of Lois Avenue.

"I didn't hear anybody say that the video of the shooting, anybody's confirmed that person to be Mr. Funari," Fury said during the virtual hearing.

The Mount Holly attorney also said he expects to produce a statement from a potential alibi witness for Funari.

According to Gallagher, surveillance video showed two vehicles parking on the 1000 block of Lois Avenue about 20 minutes before the 10:30 p.m. attack.

When Bailey appeared in a nearby parking lot, a man in distinctive apparel exited the driver's side door of one of the parked vehicles and walked toward the victim, Gallagher said.

The video captured apparent "muzzle flashes" as the suspect shot Bailey. The gunman then returned to his vehicle and left with the other car.

An automatic license plate reader led investigators to the second vehicle's driver, who acknowledged being present during the shooting, Gallagher said.

Detectives used location data from the driver's cell phone to identify multiple surveillance videos that showed the motorist with a man believed to be Funari.

Gallagher noted the man thought to be Funari in the videos wore a hooded sweatshirt, a crossbody shoulder bag, a distinctive belt buckle and boots that matched those seen on the shooter.

But Fury contended his client's appearance in the videos did not prove he was the shooter.

"It could be someone else just happened to have those things," he said of the gunman's apparel.

"Or more perniciously, someone purposely adopted those things to frame Mr. Funari, that's what we believe," he told Superior Court Judge Kurt Kramer.

Gallagher also noted Funari, when arrested at a Camden home on Jan. 7, was found in possession of a gun loaded with 17 rounds of "the same style, make and manufacturer, and caliber of the shell casings which were found at the scene where Mr. Bailey was shot and killed."

He said investigators found a belt buckle at the house that matched the one worn by the shooter on the video.

Fury asked the judge to restrict Funari to home detention at his mother's residence.

"It would be a tragedy frankly, for somebody to sit in jail for the next nine, or 12 or 24 months awaiting a trial in a case where the likelihood is it will not resolve in the first degree range as is currently cast," the defense attorney said.

Kramer acknowledged some of Fury's points, noting, "There is no clear identification of the defendant (as the gunman)."

The judge also said ballistics testing "at the time of today's hearing" has not identified the gun taken during Funari's arrest as the murder weapon.

But Kramer ordered Funari to remain in Camden County Jail on murder and weapons charges, describing the circumstantial evidence against him as "strong."

The charges against Funari are only allegations and he has not been convicted in the case.

Kramer also expressed concern over Funari's criminal record, which includes a conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm.

And he said Funari's potential minimum sentence of 30 years without parole could make the defendant a flight risk.

The judge also cited "the nature and circumstances" of the charge against Funari.

"This was an intentional shooting of the victim, with video evidence showing intentional conduct," he observed.

