Slain Capitol Police officer, suspect took different paths to their fatal DC encounter

Larry McShane, New York Daily News
·4 min read

The suspect was a one-time college jock whose troubling recent behavior included bizarre social media posts and rampant paranoia. The victim was an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police, a familiar and friendly figure inside the Washington, D.C. landmark.

Details emerged Saturday about the disparate lives of knife-wielding Noah Green, 25, killed after slamming his car into a security barricade outside the Capitol one day earlier, and highly-regarded Officer William “Billy” Evans.

“Always either a kind word or a good morning,” recalled Washington-based CNN producer Kristin Wilson of the Massachusetts-born law enforcer, survived by his mom and two kids. “Just a really pleasant guy. Never an unkind word.”

Green, a former college football player, struggled with mental health issues in his final years. His brother Brendan told the Washington Post that his younger sibling grew increasingly paranoid, threatening suicide and asking for help in a recent teary phone call.

Plagued by hallucinations, heart palpitations and headaches, he moved into Brendan’s Virginia apartment about two weeks before taking his car for one final, fatal ride.

Noah’s “mind didn’t seem right,” his brother told the Post, recounting his sibling’s suspicions of people breaking into his apartment and claims that he was dosed with Xanax by former football teammates at Christopher Newport University.

On the night before his death, Noah Green became violently ill in his brother’s apartment and later sent Brendan a disturbing text.

“I’m sorry but I’m just going to go and live and be homeless,” read the text, recounted in the Post. “Thank you for everything you’ve done. I looked up to you when I was a kid. You inspired me a lot.”

Noah Green had lived in Indianapolis before a trip to Africa earlier this year. His Facebook page listed Green as a follower of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and he signed off on some posts as “Brother X.”

He was born in Fairlea, West Virginia, and left behind seven sisters and two brothers.

College football teammate Andre Toran, a features writer with the Louisville Courier-Journal, recalled him as a quiet guy and a solid teammate before Green’s behavior became increasingly odd.

“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” Green wrote in one social media post captured by the online tracking group SITE. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”

Another report cited a December name change petition filed with an Indiana court, with the slain man seeking to change his name from Noah Ricardo Green to Noah Zaeem Muhammad.

Evans, survived by his mom Janice and kids Logan and Abigail, served with the Capitol Police for nearly two decades. He was assigned to the department’s First Responder’s Unit.

The native of North Adams, Massachusetts, graduated from Western New England University in 2002 before moving to Virginia and landed his Capitol police job on March 7, 2003.

“He was held in high regard by the force and Capitol staff,” said Terrance Gainer, the Capitol Police chief when Evans was hired. “The officers are crushed, their resilience stretched.”

The deaths reignited the debate over building security. Green drove through a gate opened to to allow traffic in and out of the Capitol before slamming into a barrier erected long before the Jan. 6 invasion after a rally where President Trump amped up the crowd with his bogus claims of election fraud.

Just last month, Sen. Mitch McConnell suggested it was time to dismantle the extra fencing.

“I think we’ve overdone it,” said the Kentucky Republican. “It looks terrible to have the beacon of our democracy surrounded by razor wire and National Guard troops.”

The death of Evans in Friday’s assault put security concerns about the Capitol in a different light.

“This may just cause everybody to pump the brakes a bit on taking the fence down entirely because of the sense of security that it provides us,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va.

———

Recommended Stories

  • Commentary: MLB can honor Negro Leagues by moving All-Star game to Kansas City

    MLB should consider moving its All-Star game to Kansas City, honoring the Negro Leagues after the pandemic shut down its 100th-year celebration.

  • Kyle Kuzma's defense, and 30 points, make a difference in Lakers win

    Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has been intent on earning respect for his commitment to defense, and it showed in a 115-94 defeat of the Kings on Friday.

  • Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain; how long is he out?

    Hayward suffered injury versus Indiana Pacers

  • Gamecocks land basketball transfer with Columbia roots

    Chico Carter starred locally at Cardinal Newman High.

  • Myanmar cuts wireless internet service amid coup protests

    Myanmar's wireless broadband internet services were shut down on Friday by order of the military, local providers said, as protesters continued to defy the threat of lethal violence to oppose the junta's takeover. After weeks of overnight cutoffs of internet access, the military on Friday shut all links apart from those using fiberoptic cable, which was working at drastically reduced speeds. Access to mobile networks and all wireless — the less costly options used by most people in the developing country — was blocked.

  • With Ball, Monk and Hayward hurt, how will Hornets scramble to find enough offense?

    Gordon Hayward will miss four weeks, adding to injury absences of LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk

  • Suspect's wife says she 'can't understand' California attack

    The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — said Saturday that she couldn't fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade. Police say the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, had targeted the mobile home brokerage company, Unified Homes, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. Mendoza, in a text message to The Associated Press, said she and Gaxiola have been separated for two years and “he never told me anything about where he was staying or what he was doing.”

  • 'He took the bullets for her': Dad grieves 9-year-old son, found dead in mom's arms after California mass shooting

    A mass shooting in Orange, California, leaves police looking for a motive and family members in anguish

  • GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

    The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire Saturday as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater ...

  • Colin Jost hilariously crashes Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on 'Drag Race'

    The contestants were greeted with not one, but two surprise guests!

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.

  • Nicola Coughlan responded to the news Regé-Jean Page won't be in season 2 of 'Bridgerton' with a cryptic tweet

    While some 'Bridgerton' fans were disappointed to learn the Duke would not be in season 2, Nicola Coughlan says there's a lot more drama to come.

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.

  • Trump campaign used 'dizzyingly complex' pre-checked boxes to reel in recurring donations amid dwindling finances

    Despite deteriorating finances, the Trump campaign was able to stay afloat last year in part thanks to what amounted to "an interest-free loan from unwitting supporters at the most important juncture of the 2020 [presidential] race," a New York Times investigation found. Reporter Shane Goldmacher writes that the campaign used pre-checked boxes, which became "dizzyingly complex" as finances worsened. If donors missed the fine print, what they thought were one-time donations wound up recurring weekly. Another pre-checked box automatically added cash to the amount given. You can actually see the impact of these prechecked boxes on Trump's refund rate with this graphic https://t.co/vu10yWJaEs pic.twitter.com/N7bXB9dCx0 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 3, 2021 The Times provided details about specific cases, including one man who donated $500, but soon discovered the campaign had reeled in $3,000 from him within 30 days, depleting and freezing his bank account. When all was said and done, the Trump campaign refunded $122 million or 10 percent of what it raised online in 2020, and Goldmacher notes the number will likely still increase. For context, the Biden campaign refunded $20.2 million, or 2.2 percent of its online donations, over the same span. Jason Miller, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump, downplayed the refund requests and fraud complaints the campaign received, noting only 0.87 percent of transactions were subject to formal credit card disputes. But, Goldmacher writes, that 0.87 percent rate translates to 200,000 donations accounting for $19.7 million. A fraud investigator for Wells Fargo told the Times that complaints against the Trump campaign and WinRed, the company that processed its online donations, surged around the time the recurring donation box appeared. "It started to go absolutely wild," the investigator said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Atlanta Mayor says the MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia 'is likely the first of many dominoes to fall' in pushback against new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the decision to move the All-Star Game and MLB Draft was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

  • Soldier Says Drill Instructors Sexually Assaulted Her While Enrolled In Training Course

    U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company line up to take part in morning team development exercises Nov. 7, 2002 in Fort Benning, Ga. Over 24,000 soldiers every year go through U.S. Army basic training at Fort Benning. The U.S. Army has suspended several drill instructors after they allegedly sexually assaulted a female soldier going through training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. On Friday, the Intercept reported that the trainee alleged she was assaulted by a total of 22 service members.