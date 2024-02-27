Slain CPD officer Ella French’s mother testifies at trial of alleged shooter

Chicago police officer Ella French had one final call with her mother on her way to work on Aug. 7, 2021.

She used the phone call to pass the time during the drive to her district, her mother told jurors Tuesday. Elizabeth French then ended the call as she always did: that she loves her, to be careful and to be safe.

“She liked to call me on her way to work,” French testified, smiling through tears.

The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing the 29-year-old officer started in earnest as attorneys delivered opening statements. Emonte Morgan, 23, is charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and other felonies in connection with the slaying of French and the wounding of her partner. He is also facing attempted murder charges for shooting at Officer Joshua Blas, who returned fire and injured Morgan, prosecutors said.

“Today you will see the last thing that Officer Ella French ever saw in her life,” Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Clark told the jury. “Today you will hear the last thing Officer Ella French heard in her life.”

French, 29, was slain in August of 2021 while conducting a traffic stop in Englewood. Her partner, Carlos Yanez, Jr., was seriously injured. Her police work elicited praise from all corners of the community following her death.

The courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building was packed with police officers and other supporters, as well as family members of French and Morgan.

The jury was empaneled on Monday after several hours of questioning about whether pretrial publicity may have swayed potential jurors or any other biases may influence the verdict.

Opening statements from prosecutors indicated the state will be heavily relying on emotional body camera footage from the three officers who were riding together that night.

“Because of body worn camera, you will have a front row seat to the absolute carnage this defendant unleashed on those police officers,” Clark said.

Kristine Neal, a public defender representing Morgan, countered, though, that portions of the footage are unclear as to what happened because the individuals were too close together.

“Sliding doors is the concept of things in your life happening that change everything going forward in the blink of an eye,” Neal said. “That is what happened to everyone involved on Aug. 7 2021.”

According to prosecutors, French, Yanez and Blas pulled over an SUV occupied by Emonte Morgan, his brother Eric and a woman for expired plates.

Eric Morgan handed over the keys when asked, prosecutors have alleged, but Emonte Morgan refused to put down a drink and a cellphone he was holding, leading to a scuffle, prosecutors said.

Eric Morgan ran away, while Emonte Morgan fired shots at the officers during the scuffle, prosecutors alleged.

French and her partner fell to the ground between the car and the curb, prosecutors said, with both their guns still holstered. Blas had been chasing Eric Morgan.

Blas returned and was fired upon by Emonte Morgan, prosecutors said. He returned fire and hit Morgan.

Eric Morgan was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the shooting in October.