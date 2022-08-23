Slain daughter of Russian nationalist hailed at service as martyr

·3 min read

(This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian politicians bade farewell at a service on Tuesday to Darya Dugina, the slain daughter of one of Russia's most prominent nationalist ideologues, hailing her as a martyr whose death must inspire Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

Dugina, daughter of ultra-nationalist Alexander Dugin, was murdered on Saturday in a car bomb attack outside Moscow. Russia's FSB security service has accused Ukrainian intelligence agencies of masterminding her killing, something Kyiv denies.

As the six-month anniversary of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine looms on Wednesday, Dugina's slaying has prompted calls among Moscow's political elite for revenge. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has warned of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes.

Senior politicians, fellow nationalists and friends filed past Dugina's dark wooden casket in a hall at Moscow's TV centre on Tuesday morning to say goodbye, lay flowers, and convey their condolences to her parents who were sitting nearby.

A large black and white photograph of the dead woman, 30, who worked as a journalist and nationalist media commentator, hung on a black wall behind her casket as sombre music played.

Her father, Dugin, 60, who has for years advocated the creation of a new Russian empire that would absorb the territory of countries such as Ukraine, told mourners his daughter had died for Russia.

"If her tragic death has touched someone, she would have asked them to defend sacred (Russian) Orthodoxy, the people and the Fatherland," said Dugin, dressed in black and visibly distressed.

"She died for Russia, in the motherland and on the frontline which is not in Ukraine but here."

Konstantin Malofeyev, a close family friend and a wealthy ultra-nationalist business tycoon, set the tone for many of the tributes that followed from Russian politicians, hailing the murdered woman as a martyr whose death made it all the more important for Russia to prevail against Ukraine.

"The people fighting against us do not understand that the Russian people is not just made up of those who are alive now. But is made up of those who lived before us and will live afterwards. And we will become stronger with the blood of our martyrs.

And thanks to the untimely end of our dear beloved Dasha (Darya) we will definitely be victorious in this war," he said.

Russia accuses the United States and its allies of using Ukraine to wage a proxy war against it, including by supplying Kyiv with weapons and intelligence. The West says it is helping Ukraine to defend itself against an imperial-style land grab by Moscow.

The parliamentary leaders of the three main pro-Kremlin parties spoke at the service, hailing Dugina as a patriot and promising that those who had ordered and carried out her murder would get their just deserts.

Leonid Slutsky, leader of the nationalist LDPR party, predicted that streets and squares would be named after Dugina before issuing a call for unity.

"One country, one president, one victory," Slutsky told mourners.

A message of condolence was also read out from a Russian-backed leader in eastern Ukraine, and Sergei Mironov, who leads the Just Russia party in parliament, called for the destruction of what he called "the regime" in Kyiv.

"Victory will be the best monument to Dasha," said Mironov.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Mark Trevelyan)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia blames Ukraine for fatal Moscow car bomb

    STORY: Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of orchestrating the car-bombing that killed the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist near Moscow over the weekend.Russian investigators said Darya Dugina was killed on Saturday when a bomb placed in a Toyota Land Cruiser exploded.Dugina's father, Alexander Dugin, is a prominent advocate for Russian military expansion. In his first public statement on his daughter's death, Dugin said Darya had been savagely killed by Ukraine.Ukraine, which has been fending off a Russian military invasion for nearly six months, has denied any involvement in the bombing.Saturday's attack comes after a number of recent high-profile explosions in Russian-controlled territory, which some suspect could showcase Ukraine's ability to launch long-range attacks or sabotage, but Kyiv has so far not claimed responsibility.Kyiv on Monday banned public celebrations of its national independence day, marking 31 years of freedom from Soviet rule, due to fears of retaliatory Russian rocket attacks.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a weekend video address, said Moscow could try "something particularly ugly" in the run-up to Wednesday, which also marks half a year since Russia invaded.Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24, which Moscow said aimed to demilitarize its smaller neighbor and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and its Western backers accuse Moscow of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.Rusian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to Darya Dugina as a Russian patriot. Moscow's FSB security service was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the attack on Dugina was carried out by a Ukrainian woman who surveilled Dugina around Moscow for days, and then fled to neighboring Estonia after the attack. Estonia's foreign ministry declined to comment and there was no immediate comment from Estonia's interior ministry or police and border guard service.Alexander Dugin said a memorial service for his daughter will be held on Tuesday.

  • Dueling endorsements in race for New Hampshire Congressional District 1: Letters

    In today's letters, writers endorse Republican Matt Mowers and Democrat Chris Papps in the NH-CD1 race, continue debate over failure to cap insulin costs, endorse Michele Meyer for Maine State Rep and complain that former president Trump is being judged without the benefit of due process.

  • 'Car bomb' kills Russian nationalist's daughter

    STORY: The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue has been killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow, say Russian state investigators.Darya Dugina, who was killed on Saturday (20 August) evening, was the daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine and has been placed on a U.S. sanctions list.Described by investigators as a journalist and political expert, Dugina publicly backed her father's position and expressed support for Russia's intervention in Ukraine on state TV. The Russian Foreign Ministry speculated that Ukraine might have been behind the attack, though Ukraine denied any involvement.Russia's state news agency quoted an acquaintance of Dugina as saying the vehicle belonged to her father, who was probably the intended target.Father and daughter attended a festival outside Moscow and Dugin decided to switch cars at the last minute, a Russian state newspaper reported.Some Russia watchers say Dugin holds significant sway over Russian President Vladimir Putin, but others dispute that.

  • AP PHOTOS: 6 months of war told in shutter clicks

    During six months of war in Ukraine, Associated Press photographers have captured images that are both succinct and eloquent. The click of a shutter is brief, but the stories they tell are deep. There are moments of bold energy, such as a rifle-carrying woman waving a Ukrainian flag in the intensely blue sky as a Kyiv monastery's tower rises in the background.

  • How European Agencies Bankrolled Pre-War Russian Gas Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Through their little-known trade finance agencies, Germany, Italy and France have been among the biggest backers of Russian oil, gas and petrochemical development in the last several years, helping to enrich and insulate the country as it prepared to invade Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investmen

  • 5 tips for creating a budget to support your financial goals

    Whether you want to pay off debt, start a rainy day fund or save for a family trip, budgeting is the first step toward reaching your financial goals. Creating a budget is much like trying to eat better or exercise more — everyone tells you it’s good for you, but it’s hard to get into the habit, said Colleen McCreary, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma. “A lot of people think it’s over-complicated and a hard thing to do," McCreary said.

  • Euro zone business activity contracted again in Aug, outlook bleak

    LONDON (Reuters) -Business activity across the euro zone contracted for a second straight month in August as the cost of living crisis forced consumers to curtail spending while supply constraints continued to hurt manufacturers, a survey showed on Tuesday. The global economy is increasingly at risk from sliding into recession as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns have further damaged supply lines not yet recovered from the pandemic. S&P Global's flash euro zone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good guide to overall economic health, fell to 49.2 in August from 49.9 in July, just above the median forecast in a Reuters poll for a bigger drop to 49.0.

  • Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will leave the federal government in December after more than five decades. Fauci directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and also leads a lab studying the immune system. While the COVID-19 pandemic introduced him to millions of Americans, he's given straight-talk to the nation about numerous outbreaks including HIV/AIDS, SARS, pandemic flu, Ebola and the 2001 anthrax attacks.

  • 5 Races To Watch This Election Day

    In Oklahoma, New York and Florida, Democrats and Republicans are fighting for the future direction of their parties.

  • Researcher says TikTok's in-app browser monitoring user activity

    Popular video app TikTok's in-app browser can monitor certain kinds of user activity on some websites, according to new research. Felix Krause, a security and privacy researcher who led the research, joins CBS News' Matt Pieper to discuss.

  • Ex-Athletics slugger Mark Canha drops epic bat flip unmatched in MLB career

    Mark Canha unleashed what he is calling the best bat flip of his career Sunday night.

  • State Dept.: Dennis Rodman's trip to Russia could 'hinder' Brittney Griner release efforts

    After reports that Dennis Rodman may be visiting Russia to help in Brittney Griner’s release, the State Dept. said the move could hinder efforts.

  • Trump’s long shadow keeps 2024 hopefuls from Iowa State Fair

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz raised the roasted turkey leg like a sword in his Iowa State Fair debut in 2014, the up-and-coming conservative joining a half-dozen other Republican presidential prospects in strolling the Grand Concourse. Four years later, almost as many Democrats made the pilgrimage to the fair, including former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, who snaked his way past tables under the Iowa Pork Producer’s tent at the annual Midwestern tribute to overindulgence. It speaks to the careful dance that potential presidential candidates are attempting as Democrats remain uncertain about President Joe Biden’s political future and many Republicans avoid taking on former President Donald Trump.

  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!

    Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams took their relationship public in October 2017

  • European Gas Prices Swing as Winter Supply Fears Rattle Market

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fluctuated amid further signs that soaring energy costs are crippling economic output, heaping pressure on politicians to resolve the crisis with winter just a few months away.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Dragon’

  • Could Trey Sermon be left off 49ers' 53-man roster despite draft status?

    As he enters the second season of his career, it is fair to ask whether Trey Sermon warrants a spot on the teams 53-man roster.

  • Explainer-How meme stock darling AMC's new preferred shares work

    The novel move allows AMC to sell potentially billions of dollars worth of shares without requiring approval from its shareholders, as it seeks to capitalize on the popularity of meme stocks - shares traded mostly based on social media hype rather than their economic fundamentals. Here is what you need to know about AMC's new preferred shares. WHAT ARE THE PREFERRED SHARES?

  • Black Girls Code files lawsuit against ousted founder over alleged ‘hijacking’ of website

    Black Girls Code filed a lawsuit Monday alleging its founder Kimberly Bryant, who was ousted from her role as a board member and chief executive earlier this month, has “hijacked” the nonprofit's website. The heart of the complaint, which was filed with the U.S District Court for the Northern District of California, is over control of the Black Girls Code website. The complaint alleges that Bryant “took a series of inappropriate actions following her termination, including the unlawful hijacking of the BGC website and redirecting site visitors to her own website, which makes several false and misleading statements.”

  • Large section of Beirut port silos collapses

    Another significant section of the devastated Beirut Port silos collapsed on Tuesday morning in a cloud of dust. The collapse left the silos' southern part standing next to a pile of charred ruins. (Aug. 23 Lujain Jo and Hassan Ammar)

  • 'Modern Family' cast celebrates co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding

    Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen reunited to celebrate their "Modern Family" co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams.