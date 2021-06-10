Slain Dayton officer remembered with street dedication

Jun. 10—A three-block section of Monument Avenue has been permanently renamed Det. Jorge DelRio Way to honor a Dayton police officer killed in the line of duty in November 2019.

Detective DelRio, who was a member of a DEA task force, was fatally shot while serving a search warrant that led to the seizure of a massive quantity of illicit drugs, which undoubtedly saved countless lives, said Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl.

"Jorge served with honor and valor for three decades," Biehl said. "He served at the highest level of dedication and professionalism as a law enforcement officer."

DelRio's legacy of service and sacrifice in defense of the community lives on, Biehl said on Thursday during a street dedication ceremony.

Dozens of law enforcement officers, city and police leaders and Delrio's wife and daughters gathered for the event.

His wife, Kathy, teared up when she was presented with a street sign honoring her husband.

Family members said they expect to add the sign to a wall of keepsakes and memorabilia.

Naya DelRio, one of DelRio's five daughters, said the support of law enforcement and the community means a lot to her family.

"I feel like it's a very big honor for me and my family, and I know how proud he would be to see his name on a street sign because he dedicated his life to Dayton," she said. "I really think he would be very honored."

Naya DelRio said her family has been through a lot but people have been supportive and thoughtful.

Keith Martin, special agent in charge at the DEA division serving Ohio and Michigan, said the loss of DelRio is still as painful as ever 19 months later.

But Martin said DelRio continues to inspire members of his agency every day.

DEA agents and taskforce officers around the globe made it their mission to make sure DelRio did not die in vain, Martin said.

Authorities followed a trail of drug trafficking that in conjunction with law enforcement partners led to arrests across the country and the recovery of more than 21 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl, he said.

"The name Jorge DelRio will stand on this corner and inspire every agent and officer who passes by," Martin said.