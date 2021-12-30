Slain Deputy: Man Arrested In Multi-State Crime Spree | PatchPM

Here are the news stories trending across Illinois on Wednesday night:

Police say a man is in custody after a multi-state crime spree in which an Illinois sheriff's deputy was killed, another man was carjacked and shot, and at least two people were taken hostage.>>>Read More.

A surge in new COVID-19 cases will close driver's services facilities for in-person business from Jan. 3-17 out of an abundance of caution.>>>Read More.

Coming off a WNBA championship, the Naperville native earned the honor once again.>>>Read More.

The little girl was found in the pool Tuesday afternoon and pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital.>>>Read More.

The Patch community platform serves more than 80 communities across Illinois, in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.



