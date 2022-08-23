Slain deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz said job as Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy was 'rewarding' in 2018 video

Sgt. Bobby Swartz, a 58-year-old Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy was shot to death Monday while serving an eviction notice in southwest Oklahoma City.

Swartz served in the Army Reserves prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office in 1997.

He started on jail duty, then worked at the courthouse and later took an assignment on patrol.

“I’ve enjoyed every bit of it,” he said.

Swartz said he joined the Sheriff’s Office because he enjoyed helping people.

“It changes you,” he said. “You look at the world a whole new different way because you’ve seen the worst in people,” he said. “But the rewarding part is you can see how good and how blessed people are.”

