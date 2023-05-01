Slain Detroit neurosurgeon's home broken into night before his funeral

The home of Dr. Devon Hoover in the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard in the historic Boston-Edison neighborhood. Dr. Hoover's body was found wrapped in a blanket in the upstairs crawlspace of his large home. His death has been ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. A person of interest in the killing of Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover is in custody, Detroit police announced on Friday.

The night before slain Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover was laid to rest, his home was broken into.

Detroit police said an unknown suspect broke into Hoover's home in the Boston-Edison Historic District overnight, sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

No one was home during the break-in, and its unknown at this time whether items from the house were stolen, according to police.

Police did not say whether the break-in was connected to the killing, due to the active investigation.

The current estimated value of Hoover's home, according to Zillow, is a little over $1.2 million.

Hoover, 53, was a beloved doctor and worked as a neurosurgeon in Detroit for over 20 years. His funeral was held Sunday at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

Hoover was discovered dead in his home on April 23. He was found wrapped in a sheet and stuffed in an attic crawl space, WJBK-TV (Fox 2 Detroit) reported.

Beloved Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover was found dead in his Boston-Edison home on April 23, 2023.

Hoover's killing was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

A person of interest in the killing is currently in custody, Detroit Police Chief James White announced on Friday.

The individual is being held on charges unrelated to the slain doctor's death, White said. He and Hoover knew each other, White said, but declined to comment further on the nature of their relationship.

"We're confident this person has information about what transpired," White said. "This was not a random act."

White declined to comment on a potential motive.

White said a member of Hoover's family, who lives in Indiana, had called police because he did not show up to an event where he was expected. Officers went to Hoover's home on a welfare check and were "quickly concerned about some of the things that they saw and went into the home," White said, declining to comment further.

