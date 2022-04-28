Slain El Paso deputy's act of kindness with kites to be remembered in San Elizario

El Paso County sheriff's Deputy Peter J. Herrera was patrolling one day when he saw children flying kites in a park field in San Elizario.

The park was full of children but not all of them had kites. The deputy left, came back and opened his trunk. It was filled with kites for all the children.

"It shows what kind of person he was. He came back with a kite for everyone," Herrera's aunt, Paulina Hijar, said, relating a story told to her by a stranger about her nephew, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

On Friday, the first "Kites in the Sky for Fallen Deputy Peter J. Herrera" will take place in honor of the deputy who used to patrol the neighborhood, his aunt said.

The event will be at 1 p.m. Friday on the field across the street from L.G. Alarcón Elementary School, 12501 Socorro Road in San Elizario.

Children from Alarcon Elementary will take part in the kite flying, Hijar said.

El Paso County sheriff's Deputy Peter J. Herrera died on March 24, 2019, two days after being shot.

Hijar helped organize the festive gathering intended to honor and celebrate the life of a deputy taken much too soon, she said.

"He loved kids," Hijar said.

The kite gathering is a community effort with help from the El Paso County Sheriff's Officers Association, Frontera Churros and Los Traviezos MC ladies, Hijar added.

On March 22, 2019, Herrera was shot while conducting a traffic stop on a car with only one headlight and expired registration at about 1:50 a.m. on Chicken Ranch Road in San Elizario.

The car's driver immediately got out and fired 15 shots, mortally wounding Herrera before driving away, sheriff's officials said. Herrera died at a hospital two days later.

El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles gives a flower and hug to Ashley Herrera, the widow of fallen Deputy Peter J. Herrera, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019, at the annual memorial ceremony for fallen deputies on May 12, 2021.

Herrera, 35, was with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for about 11 years and had gotten married four months prior to his death. His widow, Ashley Herrera, went on to graduate from the sheriff's training academy to become a detention officer in 2020.

The shooting suspect, Facundo Chavez, and his passenger, Arlene Leeann Piña, are jailed and awaiting trial on capital murder charges. Piña's trial is scheduled for next month.

The hearse carrying El Paso County sheriff's Deputy Peter J. Herrera's casket arrives at Evergreen Cemetery East for his graveside service March 29, 2019. Herrera, 35, died at a hospital two days after being shot during a traffic stop in San Elizario. The suspect in the deputy's killing, Facundo Chavez, remains jailed on a capital murder charge.

